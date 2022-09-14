Patricia Sanville, 56, picked up a piece of ram’s fleece and pulled it repeatedly near her ear. When the fiber became taut, it made a sound similar to that of a metal sheet when it’s wiggled.
This was the ‘ping test,’ Sanville said, and it’s one of the things judges will be looking at during the Fleece Division competition at the Great Frederick Fair this year.
“You don’t want to crackle,” she said as she pulled it.
Sanville, 56, is the mastermind behind the competition’s rebirth. The fair currently has a fleece division for youth, but this is the first time in a while — at least in Sanville’s memory — that the adults will be competing as well.
“It’s time to bring back the adults. The grownups want to show ours too,” she said.
The division is accepting fleece from certain breeds of sheep, goats and camelids, like alpacas and llamas, Sanville said. One fleece is equivalent to one shearing of one animal, usually from the shoulder to the hip.
As a member of the Maryland Sheep Breeders, Sanville herself is submitting two sheep fleeces for the competition. One fleece will be white, and the other will be natural colored, which is any color that’s not white, she said.
The fleeces will be presented as a commodity in the farm and garden building, Sanville said. It’s in the same category as hay, soybeans and other crops, she said.
“As shepherds, every year we harvest our crop of fleeces off of our flock,” Sanville said. “It’s really a commodity. It’s really a crop, not a finished product.”
Competition judges will be judging all the animal fleeces at once.
Rhiannon Huscha, 31, is one of the judges for the Adult Fleece Division. She has always loved working with animal fibers and even learned how to hand-spin fibers at the Great Frederick Fair when she was younger. She’s not competing, since the competition is limited to those living in Frederick County (she just moved to Keedysville). However, her daughter will be competing in the fair’s youth Fleece Division, submitting the fleece of one of their goats.
Huscha said that when she looks at the fibers, she’ll be looking at the commodity for the size of the fleece, as well as the breed standard. The breed standard is what the ideal fleece for a specific breed would look like. She’ll be looking at things like fiber structure, the crimp (the waves and curls in a strand) and how dirty the fleece is.
Sanville said that to prepare her sheep for the competition, she had them wear coats to keep their fleece as clean as possible, since they live outside.
While fleeces are usually presented in a roll, some animal fibers don’t hold together as well and will be presented in bags for judges to lay out, Sanville said.
Size and weight will also be looked at, Huscha said. “So if I have two amazing fleeces, they’re really close, and one weighs two pounds more, that’s going to be the winner,” she said.
Part of the Fleece Division’s mission is to also raise awareness for the fleecing industry, Sanville said. An average fleece, which weighs around 8 pounds, sells for three to five cents a pound for commercial buyers.
If sold to hand spinners, like at the fair, shepherds can get $15 to $20 a pound for sheep fleece, Sanville said. For fibers that are less common, a shepherd might get $5, she said.
“It’s a way to put this in the forefront and go, ‘Hey, we have a product too,’” Sanville said. “We raised this thing on our farm, and there are quite a few sheep farms in Frederick County.”
The first place winner will win $8. Second and third place will receive $6 and $4 respectively. The Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show will get ribbons.
In addition to the competition, people at the fair will be able to experience what it’s like to make a felt rug with animal fibers. Huscha is excited to share the knowledge and fun that comes with working with fibers, she said.
“Teaching a skill is a lot of fun,” Huscha said. “It’s fun to see people walk away with new knowledge that they wouldn’t have otherwise, and a hands-on way of learning that knowledge. Not just being told, but like actually being able to do what we’re talking about.”
(1) comment
The Sheep and Wool show at the Howard County Fairgrounds each year is a huge draw, held the first weekend in May. From shearing the sheep to spinning the wool is a fascinating process. Our grandkids liked it better than the Fair. Hope this addition at the GFF is successful. Have fun!
