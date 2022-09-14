Patricia Sanville, 56, picked up a piece of ram’s fleece and pulled it repeatedly near her ear. When the fiber became taut, it made a sound similar to that of a metal sheet when it’s wiggled.

This was the ‘ping test,’ Sanville said, and it’s one of the things judges will be looking at during the Fleece Division competition at the Great Frederick Fair this year.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(1) comment

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

The Sheep and Wool show at the Howard County Fairgrounds each year is a huge draw, held the first weekend in May. From shearing the sheep to spinning the wool is a fascinating process. Our grandkids liked it better than the Fair. Hope this addition at the GFF is successful. Have fun!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription