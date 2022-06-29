The one-man punk band J Marinelli will perform at Sky Stage in downtown Frederick on July 1. James Marinelli calls Norway home via West Virginia. He will bring his unique brand of international folk punk to Frederick in the midst of his Europe/America tour. Learn more about the artist at jmarinelli.org.
Special guest Marshall Keith, who may best be remembered from his days with legendary D.C. punk band The Slickee Boys, will be the opening act. Now based in Walkersville, Keith performs solo with baritone guitar and keyboard or acoustic guitar. Learn more at marshallkeith.bandcamp.com.
The show runs from 8 to 10 p.m. July 1 at Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Tickets are $5 at the door (cash or cards). Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase with ID. For venue information, call 301-662-4190, or go to skystagefrederick.com.
