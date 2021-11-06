Wayne Valliere picks up a long, thin spruce root — lovingly soaked, stretched and whittled into ribbonlike smoothness.
Normally, he would be using the root to sew a traditional Ojibwe canoe, but, for the moment, he is making a point: The root is actually quite fragile. With a few tugs, he snaps it into pieces. He reaches for a scrap of another key canoe-building material, birch bark, and tears it with ease. He grabs a stray chunk of cedar, the wood used for the canoe’s frame, and casually splits it in two with a loud “thwack!”
“The teaching is: Alone we’re weak, but together, we’re strong,” Valliere said.
“These materials are all weak, but when they come together, they become strong. When we’re done, we’re going to demonstrate beating a hammer on the side of this canoe. And it won’t damage it.”
The lessons flow freely as Valliere, an artist-in-residence at Northwestern University and one of only a handful of Native birchbark canoe builders left in the United States, constructs an elaborate 16-foot hunting canoe in a brightly lit alcove at Kresge Hall. Ribbed with cedar, the canoe reflects a Native American culture that flourished in the Chicago area before 1833, when a treaty forced out the last of the Ojibwe, Potawatomi and Odawa tribes.
The canoe’s launch in a choppy Lake Michigan in late October in Evanston is likely unprecedented in modern times, according to Patty Loew, director of the Center for Native American and Indigenous Research at Northwestern.
“We don’t know when the last [Native] canoe launched from this area, but it was probably not since the Treaty of 1833,” said Loew, a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe.
Launch organizers were working on bringing in Odawa and Potawatomi canoes as well, reuniting the three closely related tribes, known as the Council of Three Fires.
“I’m getting goose bumps just thinking about having the Council of Three Fires together,” said Loew. “[This] is so much more than just building a canoe. Symbolically, it’s really powerful.”
Valliere, a 2020 National Endowment for the Arts heritage fellow and a public schoolteacher at the Lac du Flambeau Reservation in northern Wisconsin, said that in Ojibwe culture, canoes are inextricably tied to nature, history and values such as environmental conservation.
He was invited to build the canoe, which will be displayed at Northwestern, after the success of a similar project at the University of Wisconsin at Madison.
Valliere said he wants to teach Native culture and draw attention to the plight of the environment.
“People need to wake up,” he said. “If we don’t have clean water and fresh air to breathe, we won’t have anything. If we don’t take interest, I’m really, really concerned about what the future holds for the ones that are not yet born.”
Canoe builders harvest their materials from wetlands, woodlands, lakes and swamps, he said, a process that ties them to the Earth, which the Ojibwe refer to not as Mother Nature but as Grandmother’s Back.
“We harvest from our grandmother’s back. We ask permission for the birch tree, for the bark; we beg it a thousand pardons before we harvest it,” Valliere said. “The cedar tree, for our woodwork, we beg it a thousand pardons before we take it. We have a ceremony: We [use] tobacco and we make an offering, because we don’t just take, we give back, and we always leave something to seed.”
Hundreds of years ago, while living on the East Coast, the people who would become the Council of Three Fires, received a prophecy that they would be destroyed unless they moved west to “the place where food grows on water,” Valliere said.
The people obeyed the prophecy, traveling to Wisconsin, Ontario, Michigan and Illinois (including the Chicago area) — places where wild rice did indeed grow on water.
The prophecy proved true when the Native Americans who stayed on the East Coast were hit hard by European colonization, Valliere said. Of the 500 Native languages that were spoken in 1492, today only 150 survive in spoken form, he said. Some languages were absorbed during colonization, but others simply disappeared, along with the tribes that spoke them.
“They are extinct just like the passenger pigeons and extinct like the great buffalo herds that once roamed North America,” he said.
The Ojibwe survived, thanks in part to their birchbark canoes, which sliced through the water like knives and were well adapted to spearfishing and transporting moose carcasses after a hunt. The canoes were light — often about 70 pounds — and could be carried across the land. In battle, they easily outmaneuvered canoes carved from solid wood.
After 1833, many of the Ojibwe moved north to Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
The canoe Valliere is building at Northwestern is based on a 3,000-year-old shape, but he isn’t afraid to improvise, using a power drill or a glue gun. Even in the days of the French traders, the Ojibwe embraced new methods, he said, replacing their stone tools with the Europeans’ steel axes and knives.
He is joined in his work by a rotating cast of more than two dozen assistants — undergraduates, a medical student who tested her surgical skills by sewing with spruce root, and members of the local Native American community. Grandmothers, schoolchildren and professors all have pitched in.
Jordan Gurneau, a graduate student in environmental engineering and an Anishinaabe Native American, worked a little magic when Valliere needed to soak 5-foot cedar planks in water for four days. Gurneau found a 25-foot trough in an engineering lab, perfect for the job.
Casey Brown, a stand-up comedian in Chicago and member of Wisconsin’s Ho-Chunk Nation, held up his hands, roughened by work on the canoe. It’s all worth it, he said. “You can touch this, and you know that you’ve been a part of it. You’ve been putting a little bit of yourself into this canoe.”
For Valliere, the launch is about past generations, as well as future ones.
“After 500 years of attempts to assimilate [my people], it still hasn’t been done,” he said.
“This is the ancient land of our fathers, of our ancestors, who came into this land and had ceremonies in this land, raised their families in this land. We are descended of those people, and to us, it’s like coming back home. The spirits who live on this lake, they know who we are. We’re not strangers here. Not to the spirits that live here.”
