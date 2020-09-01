In lieu of the Frederick Arts Council’s annual in-person Art in the Park event, organizers are holding a virtual auction of a custom Frederick Keys jersey.
Local graphic artist Matt Long designed the custom, limited edition jersey and bidding is now open online at https://desktop.livesourceapp.com/home;county=Frederick%20County;eventName=Art%20in%20the%20Park%20Virtual%20Jersey%20Auction.
The auction will close at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.