Shepherd University School of Music will hold auditions for its upcoming production of “Urinetown: The Musical” from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 14 and 15 in the Frank Arts Center W.H. Shipley Recital Hall. Director kb saine will cast three male-presenting, five female-presenting and 10 non-gender-specific actors of all races, ages and abilities. Auditions are open to Shepherd students, faculty and staff, as well as community members.
Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, and two Obie Awards, “Urinetown: The Musical” is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics and musical theater itself. Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, “Urinetown” provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms. A comedic musical set in a society where private bathroom usage is outlawed, “Urinetown” takes us to a town where citizens must pay for the “privilege to pee.”
