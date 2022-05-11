Embrace the beginning of warmer weather with “The Joy of Spring,” a chamber music concert from the Opus Community Music School’s faculty at the Carroll Arts Center at 7 p.m. May 14.
The Opus faculty will present an evening of small chamber works by Brahms, Chopin, Dvorák, Fauré and Mozart. From the lighthearted to the invigorating, this program evokes the passion and optimism of spring. The featured faculty performers are Mark Runkles (oboe), Bagus Wiswakarma (violin), Leilani Wiswakarma (viola), Audrey Wiswakarma (violin), Aileen Wiswakarma (cello), Timothy Pinelli (piano), Virginia Douglas (voice), Pamela Wiswakarma (piano), Lisa Weiss (piano) and Nathania Munoz (violin).
Opus Community Music School is a nonprofit organization in Eldersburg that is dedicated to enriching the local community by providing high quality, affordable music lessons to students of every age, ability and background. Originally founded as the Carroll County String Project by Margaret Motter Ward, Opus is celebrating over 10 years of musical excellence. Today the school has over 100 students, many of whom attend festivals nationwide and have won numerous scholarships and awards.
Find Carroll Arts Center’s most current health and safety protocols at carrollcountyartscouncil.org/covid-19-policies.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for ages 25 and under and ages 60 and up. Tickets can be purchased online at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or by calling the box office at 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
