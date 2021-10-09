As part of the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ’s 275th Anniversary Celebration, Frederick native Christian Lane will perform an organ concert at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 in the ERUCC sanctuary in Frederick. The event is free and open to the public.
Winner of the 2011 Canadian International Organ Competition and founding director of Boston Organ Studio, Lane is one of America’s most accomplished and versatile concert organists and teachers. He earned first prize in four major American organ competitions before reaching his 21st birthday: 2000 Albert Schweitzer Organ Competition/USA; 2001 American Guild of Organists (AGO) Region III Competition for Young Organists; 2002 Augustana Arts/Reuter National Undergraduate Organ Competition; and 2002 Arthur Poister National Organ Competition.
Lane is a 2004 graduate of the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, where he earned his bachelor of music degree in organ performance with highest distinction and served as undergraduate marshall at the school’s commencement exercises. In 2008 he earned his master of music in organ performance as a Robert Baker Scholar at the Yale Institute of Sacred Music and School of Music. At Yale, Lane was also the recipient of the Charles Ives Prize for an outstanding organ major and the Mary Baker Prize for excellence in organ accompaniment.
Lane is currently interim director of music at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Baltimore.
ERUCC is located at 15 W. Church St. in downtown Frederick. For information, contact the church at 301-662-2762 or info@erucc.org.
