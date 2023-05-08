Inspired by Grimm’s fairy tale of “The Twelve Dancing Princesses,” “The Spell” is a full-length, story ballet conceived and choreographed by Danielle Horochowski, artistic director and owner of the City Ballet School in Hagerstown. The new fantasy ballet by Horochowski and composer Arshak Sirunyan will premiere May 13 and 14 at The Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown.
The ballet will be feature Oscar Sanchez and Nicole Graniero from The Washington Ballet, artists of The Western Maryland City Ballet Company, dancers from The City Ballet School and musicians from the Maryland Symphony Orchestra.
“The Spell” includes 80 dancers, 28 musicians and animation art by Mitch Stark to tell the story of a peasant boy who sets out to solve the mysterious enchantment of the kingdom’s five princesses and save his true love.
“I am in love with this story and all the characters in it,” Horochowski said. “Hearing a score created moment by moment for the characters we are developing is every choreographer’s dream.”
Sirunyan wrote the score, which he describes as “haunting, magical and fun.”
Sirunyan is an Armenian-born composer with a background in jazz. He has independently composed and produced jazz albums and contemporary ballet music since 2007 and is excited to premiere his first full length ballet.
The premiere of “The Spell” introduces 100 minutes of new classical music to the world and offers the unique opportunity to hear and see a score being performed live for the first time.
“Arshak put in all the bells and whistles to create the magic for this story,” said MSO conductor Elizabeth Schulze. “To have this opportunity to be involved with a brand new ballet and score is rare. It is historic.”
Four years in the making, the world premiere of this ballet will make Horochowski one of the first women to stage a full-length ballet with an original score.
“It is an incredible honor to collaborate on a new work with artists of this caliber,” she said. “It has been inspiring to work with a renown conductor and composer and see our talented dancers bring this story to life.”
According to the Dance Data Project, a nonprofit organization that tracks choreography work being done by women in the top 50 professional dance companies, only two full-length ballets were choreographed by women in the past six years, but those did not feature an original score.
“I can’t think of one woman who had a composer to work with,” said Isabelle Vail, director of research at the DDP. “That’s taking it to the next level, and it’s very impressive that she did this.”
Tickets for “The Spell” can be purchased online or at the Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown.
