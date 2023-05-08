BALLET the spell 1.jpg

Inspired by Grimm’s fairy tale of “The Twelve Dancing Princesses,” “The Spell” is a full-length, story ballet conceived and choreographed by Danielle Horochowski, artistic director and owner of the City Ballet School in Hagerstown. The new fantasy ballet by Horochowski and composer Arshak Sirunyan will premiere May 13 and 14 at The Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown.

The ballet will be feature Oscar Sanchez and Nicole Graniero from The Washington Ballet, artists of The Western Maryland City Ballet Company, dancers from The City Ballet School and musicians from the Maryland Symphony Orchestra.

