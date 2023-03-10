By Irene Glasse | Words of Faith
Special to The News-Post
Pagan holidays are linked to the natural cycles of our planet. We honor the two solstices (the longest and shortest days of the year) and the two equinoxes (when day and night are of equal length) among other holidays.
The spring or vernal equinox is on the way, occurring on Monday, March 20, this year.
The pagan name for the vernal equinox is Ostara, a word that comes to us from the name of the Anglo-Saxon goddess Eostre, a deity associated with spring celebrations. She is the namesake of the holiday Easter, as well as Ostara.
At Ostara, it can be helpful to think about what the natural world is doing and what that means for us. The vernal equinox heralds more light than darkness. No matter what is happening on a personal level, the days will soon be longer than the nights. Warmer temperatures are on the horizon, and the stirring of early flowers, birdsong in the air and increased activity of our local fauna all remind us that spring is coming. There’s a thread of hope and possibility that comes with longer days and warmer temperatures. Many of us find we have more energy and enthusiasm, and the call of outdoor activities grows ever more attractive.
Pagans celebrate Ostara in many ways. As we contemplate the season of growth and activity to come, some of us prepare by cleaning our homes, cars and offices. We tidy up and reorganize after the winter, sometimes even extending this practice to going through our devices and clearing out old files and unused apps.
We mimic the cycle of beginning anew within our own lives, laying down a solid foundation for a fresh start. We begin to set in motion the plans and goals we contemplated during the darker, inwardly focused part of the year. This action is often accompanied by the planting of seeds — symbols of the dreams and visions we’re “planting” this spring.
Ceremonies at Ostara focus on welcoming spring back into our lives. Our sacred spaces are decorated with spring flowers, representations of rabbits and birds, and colorful dyed and painted eggs. The colors present are the cheerful pastels of springtime: pink, blue, yellow, lavender and green.
Feasts often follow Ostara ceremonies, and the food reflects the season. Egg-based dishes are commonplace, as well as those that incorporate early spring vegetables.
One fun Ostara activity is egg decoration. Ostara eggs can simply be beautiful, like Easter eggs, but more often they include colors, symbols and images of what we hope to accomplish in the coming year. These eggs are infused with our goals as we paint or dye them. Those of us who use natural dyes can bury our Ostara eggs in the garden, offering our plants the nutrients from the egg, as well as the energy and intention that went into creating it.
There are many ways to honor this turning point in the year. On days when the weather is good, head to one of the many local parks or hiking trails and look for early spring growth. Notice the different kinds of birdsong you hear, and watch for animals as they begin their own spring preparations.
If hitting a trail doesn’t appeal to you, sit down with a journal and do some visioning about the growing season to come. What do you want to learn, do and see? Consider putting together a spring “bucket list” of activities related to the coming spring that you’d like to experience. If you are a gardener, spend a little time cleaning and organizing your gardening tools and supplies. Those of us who start our plants from seed are already well underway, but we could probably still use a little tidying when it comes to the supply shed.
Lastly, if the spring cleaning urge hits you, lean into it with an open heart. For many pagans, our homes are part of our spiritual family, and honoring them by caring for them is a wonderful offering. Consider adding some spring decorations when you wrap up and bring the beauty of the outdoors inside.
The rekindling of hope and possibility, growth and joy are the main themes of Ostara. As the natural world awakens around us, consider what stirs within you and how to support that fresh green tendril of possibility. May your Ostara, and the spring to come, be blessed.
Irene Glasse is president of the Frederick Covenant of Unitarian Universalist Pagans, offering events, rituals, classes and workshops to a large, vibrant community, including Frederick’s Pagan Pride Day. She is a pagan religious professional and serves communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region as a minister, teacher, musician and community organizer.
