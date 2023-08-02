They say that not all heroes wear capes.
And that’s true.
In this case, the hero wears SquarePants.
Not far from a pineapple home under the sea, the volcano Mount Humongous threatens to destroy Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob SquarePants must rally his friends and community together to save the town they call home. This harrowing tale, “SpongeBob: The Musical,” will be performed by Other Voices Theatre from Aug. 4 to 20 at their South Jefferson Street facility in Frederick.
The show is new to the Frederick theater scene.
“[We thought the show] would be something that would bring in people that would not normally come to the theater,” said director Steve Cairns. Running over two hours with an intermission, the show “moves fast, because it never stops. There are never any slow parts. There is a lot of general craziness.”
While the beloved television show was more episodic, this musical production has a straight story focusing on the importance of trusting your friends and working together to accomplish a big goal. The actors are also not wearing costumes to recreate the characters. Instead, the musical aims to humanize the beloved iconic characters.
Cairns has nothing but praise for his entire cast. “There is a certain creativity that has to come in to play and stepping out of your comfort zone that has to happen when you are playing a cartoon character,” he said. “Everybody knows who SpongeBob is. It is not easy to portray that kind of zaniness where you can’t have all the physical comedy. It is really bringing their energy. A lot of is their creativity and how they want to portray things. … They get to let out their inner wackiness which you’ve got to be willing to do that.”
Danielle Comer takes on the title role of SpongeBob in this production. A fan of the television show, she was impressed by the depth of the musical. She is also outgoing and childlike brings those qualities into the role.
“The way the show is written and the way Steve directs is we are able to meld ourselves with the character,” she said. “I think people will see some of their most memorable iconic moments of SpongeBob in the character I am playing but also some new things to it as well because I think everyone’s interpretation is different.”
Comer hopes theatergoers take away several aspects from the show. “One that you are never too old to enjoy Spongebob and just how good the musical is because I think a lot of people want to dismiss it. … There is a lot to enjoy in it. I think everyone will find at least one piece to enjoy in it so I hope they come away thinking the musical is good and knowing SpongeBob is for all ages.”
Dalton Korrell, who plays SpongeBob’s Krusty Krab co-worker Squidward, was drawn to the curmudgeon role because “growing up as an adult, you get to see where Squidward is coming from on a lot of the things.” He has most enjoyed the community the cast and crew have built together including little goofs and gags they have on the side.
Randy Stull plays Patrick Starfish, SpongeBob’s devoted best friend. He has loved the Patrick character since he was little. “He has that big dopey vibe to him and he is a big goofball and that is what I am,” he said. “I am just a big funny goofball guy so it really drew me to him the most. …He has so many one liners — a lot of which I get to say in this show — that are classic quotable lines from the show.”
Stull notes the show has really strong messages of acceptance and togetherness. “When you have a bright light that is SpongeBob, when you can band together with people that you love, you can solve even the most destructive, chaotic and cataclysmic events. That speaks to exactly what we face pretty much every day. It is a really nice message coming from the show.”
The crew has been able to bring the ocean onto land through a number of methods including projections, set paintings and props including using pool noodles as kelp and umbrellas as jellyfish. “We are trying to bring as many things that people would think they would see in the sea to the stage and then really using lights and special effects to really make it work,” Cairns said.
With the story heavily driven by musical numbers, Cairns credits music director Paul Rossetti and choreographer Kaitlyn McGuire for their efforts. “A lot of the creativity and things you are seeing on stage is because of a heavy team effort,” he said.
