Other Voices Theatre will hold its next free, outdoor and socially-distanced Cabaret on July 30 and 31, weather permitting, in the parking lot at The Performing Arts Factory, 244 S. Jefferson St., Frederick.
Bring a lawn chair or remain in your car and enjoy songs from Other Voices Theatre performers and friends.
This Cabaret will feature many OVT kids and adults singing family-friendly sing-along songs.
Reservations are not necessary. Just come and bring a chair.
Learn more at othervoicestheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.