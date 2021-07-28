72 other voices Serena.jpg
Serena Parrish singing at a previous Cabaret.

 James Meech

Other Voices Theatre will hold its next free, outdoor and socially-distanced Cabaret on July 30 and 31, weather permitting, in the parking lot at The Performing Arts Factory, 244 S. Jefferson St., Frederick.

Bring a lawn chair or remain in your car and enjoy songs from Other Voices Theatre performers and friends.

This Cabaret will feature many OVT kids and adults singing family-friendly sing-along songs.

Reservations are not necessary. Just come and bring a chair.

Learn more at othervoicestheatre.org.

