Other Voices Theatre opens its 2021-2022 season in October with “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” a fun and fast-paced musical comedy based on the unfinished Charles Dickens novel.
The musical’s ending — including who is the disguised detective, who is the murderer, and who are the lovers — is determined by audience vote at each performance.
Performances are Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 24 and 31 at 2 p.m. Masks are required by audience members during the performances at The Performing Arts Factory, 244 S. Jefferson St., Frederick.
In March, Other Voices Theatre will present the hysterical comedy “Noises Off”; in May, “Seussical the Musical”; and in August, the satirical comedy “Musical Urinetown.” Other Voices welcomes guest director Matthew Bannister for the productions of “Noises Off” and “Urinetown.”
For more information, go to othervoicestheatre.org.
