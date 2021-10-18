THEATER The Mystery of Edwin Drood - Maureen Groff O'Neal-2.jpg

Maureen Groff as Edwin Drood.

 Courtesy of Meech Creative, LLC for Other Voices Theatre

Other Voices Theatre opens its 2021-2022 season in October with “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” a fun and fast-paced musical comedy based on the unfinished Charles Dickens novel.

The musical’s ending — including who is the disguised detective, who is the murderer, and who are the lovers — is determined by audience vote at each performance.

Performances are Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 24 and 31 at 2 p.m. Masks are required by audience members during the performances at The Performing Arts Factory, 244 S. Jefferson St., Frederick.

In March, Other Voices Theatre will present the hysterical comedy “Noises Off”; in May, “Seussical the Musical”; and in August, the satirical comedy “Musical Urinetown.” Other Voices welcomes guest director Matthew Bannister for the productions of “Noises Off” and “Urinetown.”

For more information, go to othervoicestheatre.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!