Other Voices Theatre will present “Noises Off” beginning March 4. “Noises Off” is a rip-roaring classical comedy where the audience is treated to a hilarious behind-the-scenes peek at an acting troupe rehearsing and performing the farce “Nothing On.”
Director Matthew Bannister has directed and performed in numerous productions of “Noises Off.”
“‘Noises Off’ is still the funniest comedy ever written,” Bannister says. “The challenge posed by the technical demands of the revolving set have saved the show from being over produced, and therefore, it’s worth grabbing every opportunity to see this wonderful farce.”
The cast includes some well-known actors that have appeared previously in Other Voices Theatre productions. Susan Thornton, who was last seen as The Reverend Mother in “Nunsense,” will play Dotty Otley, a role that she has performed three times before and remains one of her favorite characters to bring to life. Playing Garry is Sean Byrne, who was last seen as Mortimer in “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Playing Brooke in selected performances is Tori Weaver, last seen as Rosa Bud in “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.” Playing Frederick is Andrew Shifler, last seen as Neville Landless in “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.” Splitting the role of Belinda is Mel Powell and Michelle Boizelle. Playing Selsdon is Steve Cairns. Playing Kim is Megan McGee.
New actors to Other Voices Theatre are Ron Ward as Lloyd, Mallorie Stern sharing the role of Brooke, and Lauren Downing as Poppy.
The production is rated PG-13 and will run March 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. and March 6, 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. at The Performing Arts Factory, 244 S. Jefferson St., Frederick. Masks are required for all audience members. Tickets are available at showtix4u.com.
Other Voices Theatre will also hold auditions for ages 6 and up on March 6 and 7 for “Seussical the Musical” with performances May 6 to 15. For more information, go to the audition page at othervoicestheatre.org. “Seussical” will be directed by Susan Thornton, who will be retiring this spring as artistic director of Other Voices Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.