In the not-so-distant future, a terrible water shortage and 20-year drought has led to a government ban on private toilets and a proliferation of the paid public toilets, owned and operated by a single megalomaniac company: The Urine Good Company.
If the poor don’t obey the strict laws prohibiting free urination, they’ll be sent to the dreaded and mysterious Urinetown.
After too long under the heel of the malevolent Caldwell B. Cladwell, the poor stage a revolt, led by a brave young hero, fighting both tooth and nail for the freedom to pee “wherever upi like, whenever you like, for as long as you like, and with whomever you like.”
A brilliant satire, “Urinetown” is a wickedly funny, fast-paced and surprisingly intelligent comedic romp, for ages 13 and up.
Performances will be held at 8 p.m. Aug. 5, 6 , 12 and 13 and 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at The Performing Arts Factory, 244 S. Jefferson St., Frederick.
