Thacher & Rye and Gaslight Gallery collaborated to showcase sculptural pieces by regional artists, which will be on exhibit in the restaurant courtyard for several months.
The Sculpture in the Courtyard Art Opening will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Thacher & Rye, 228 N. Market St., Frederick. The rain date is Sept. 28.
