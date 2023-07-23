McDaniel College president Julia Jasken will host an outdoor movie night to welcome the community to the campus at 8:30 p.m. July 27.
This free family-friendly event features Disney’s “Encanto” along with glow giveaways. Refreshments will be available for purchase from concessions beginning at 7:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs.
“Encanto” follows the Madrigals, a magical family who live in the mountains of Colombia, including Mirabel, who is the only Madrigal child who wasn’t blessed with a magical gift. “Encanto” won both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best animated film in 2022 along with three Grammy Awards.
Kenneth R. Gill Stadium at McDaniel College is located at the West Main Street entrance in Westminster.
