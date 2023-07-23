McDaniel College president Julia Jasken will host an outdoor movie night to welcome the community to the campus at 8:30 p.m. July 27.

This free family-friendly event features Disney’s “Encanto” along with glow giveaways. Refreshments will be available for purchase from concessions beginning at 7:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs.

