P.J. O’Rourke has made his living making humorous observations about American politics and culture, a job that he acknowledges has gotten harder in recent years.
He said recently during a phone interview that the tone and tenor of today’s divisive political discussion has left people exhausted and angry.
“It doesn’t leave a lot of scope for a political humorist,” he said.
O’Rourke will appear at the Weinberg Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday as part of the Frederick Speakers Series.
O’Rourke’s personal journey has given him a first-hand tour of much of the spectrum of American politics.
As a college student in the 1960s, he was a leftist member of the movement against the war in Vietnam. But in the 1970s, he moved rightward and became more of a conservative libertarian.
O’Rourke was simply “a foot soldier” in the anti-war movement, and some of the more militant leaders of the movement started to alienate him from the cause.
“Those are the people that scared the dickens out of me,” he said.
A key point in his leaving the Left was the 1970 explosion that destroyed a Greenwich Village townhouse that members of the radical group The Weather Underground used to make bombs. The bomb that destroyed the building was supposed to be planted at an enlisted men’s mixer at Fort Dix, N.J., and the choice of target turned O’Rourke off.
“The enlisted men were all draftees,” he said. “They weren’t part of the problem. They were having the problem.”
He sees a certain shadow of the divisiveness of the ‘60s in today’s political rhetoric, but without the perspective that he and his compatriots had when they were younger.
America was a much more violent place in the ‘60s, with people being injured in riots, at large peace rallies, and in Vietnam,” O’Rourke said.
When they talked about taking steps to change society, they knew people could get hurt in the process.
He doesn’t see that same awareness of the possible consequences in today’s politics.
“I think in today’s political situation, both the Trump people and the Bernie [Sanders] people don’t really understand that they’re playing with fire,” he said.
While he lives in rural New Hampshire, O’Rourke has fond memories of Maryland from his time as a graduate student in a writing program at Johns Hopkins University. He still loves Baltimore, and said The Prime Rib downtown is his favorite restaurant.
But he has no illusions about the problems that have afflicted the city, and to some extent date back to its heyday.
“Baltimore was always a rough town,” he said. “It was a rough town back in the days of H.L. Mencken. It was a rough town when it was, relatively speaking, a rich city. And it hasn’t gotten any less rough for being poor.”
O’Rourke has written for some of the most prestigious and influential publications of the past 50 years, including “Rolling Stone” and “National Lampoon,” where he worked from 1973 through 1978, leaving as editor in chief.
He’s been personal friends with journalistic luminaries that include Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner, Michael Kinsley, Hendrik Hertzberg, and the late Hunter S. Thompson. The latter left a special mark on his life.
“Hunter wasn’t a journalist. Hunter was a poet. He was like the last of the very great Beat poets,” O’Rourke said.
In the early 1980s, after he’d left the Lampoon, Kinsley sent him on a tour of the Soviet Union with a bunch of old New York leftists. The experience convinced O’Rourke that his next role should be a foreign correspondent.
“I then spent a year and a half or so trying to convince people that what they needed was a funny correspondent in trouble spots,” he recalled.
His own personal move to the right was partly followed by his fellow baby boomers, who got collectively more conservative as they got older.
Asked where he stands on the rise of the “OK Boomer” controversy that has emerged recently as an expression of frustration between the baby boomer and millennial generations, O’Rourke laughed.
“Having three children in college and high school, I think where I stand is as the butt of the joke,” he said.
But he’s sympathetic to the younger generation’s frustration.
“We were, and are, a pretty atrocious generation, especially the older boomers,” he said. “Very spoiled and entitled.”
The boomers are taking up huge amounts of Social Security and Medicare, raising questions about how much of those programs will be available for future generations, he said.
“And on the other hand, we refuse to retire, leaving all the younger people working in the gig economy, driving each other around in Ubers.”
My favorite PJ observation dates from the Balkan War era: “It’s the Unspellables versus the Unpronounceables.”
