“Paddington Bear Gets in a Jam,” a new and original slapstick comedy for children, brings everyone’s favorite bear to the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick on April 8 for two shows at 3 and 6:30 p.m.
For over 60 years, British-born writer Michael Bond has delighted children and families all over the world with his stories about Paddington. Paddington is popular with both children and adults who feel a deep affection and warmth toward him.
Paddington’s adventures have been adapted several times for television and twice on the big screen, with “Paddington” and “Paddington 2,” and a third film is in the works. A new Paddington TV series is currently playing on Nickelodeon.
The live stage performance “Paddington Gets In A Jam” debuted in New York City in 2019 and is a New York Times Critic’s pick. The show has gone on to play internationally.
Tickets start at $15 and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Discounts are available for students, children, military and seniors.
