Paganism is on the rise in a big way. This year, National Geographic reported that 1.5 million people in the U.S. identify as pagan, up from 134,000 in 2001.
“Not everybody knows that pagan is an umbrella term for a lot of different belief systems,” said Irene Glasse, president of the Frederick Covenant of Unitarian Universalist Pagans.
She noted that many pagans, like herself, attend Unitarian Universalist churches. “If you go to Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, you’ll sit with an atheist, a Buddhist, an agnostic, a pagan, and a Lutheran. That’s the beauty of Unitarianism. You can share values with people whose beliefs are different. That’s part of why pagans fit into the UU world.”
Glasse is the organizer behind the annual Pagan Pride Day in Frederick, hosted by UUCF and happening this year on Sept. 9. Held on the grounds of the church from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will feature over 30 vendors and entertainment including a belly-dancing troupe and live music. Participants from CUUPS will offer workshops on a range of topics.
“We have presenters offering Hellenic beliefs, based on Greek mythology. We have presenters offering heathenry, which is based on Norse and Scandinavian systems. We have folks that are doing generally more Earth-centric spirituality things,” Glasse said.
Still other pagan branches, like Christopaganism and Semitic Neopaganism, allow Christian and Jewish people, respectively, to maintain elements of those faiths while incorporating pagan practices or values, such as the enhanced role of women.
Co-organizer Jeff Bleam is pleased with how CUUPS and Frederick-area paganism have grown. Since moving to Frederick in 2014, he’s watched CUUPS and the larger pagan community diversify.
“Classes are offered regularly on all manner of subjects, such as Norse paganism, languages and yoga and are open to all,” he said. “We kept very active via Zoom when COVID made meeting impossible, and that even let us reach people across the country.”
The day’s scheduled events include workshops on healing with crystals and sage, integrating faith of any kind into one’s daily life, using music and movement spiritually, studying patriarchal myths in the time of #MeToo, and approaching health spiritually.
The day will open and close with rituals for creating sacred space and healing the waters of the Earth, respectively. Local band The Meer will perform, as will belly-dance troupe Anahata Beats.
Additionally, there will be groups there on behalf of other CUUPS groups in the region as well as various Pagan and nondenominational organizations. Attendees are encouraged to talk with the vendors, staff and workshop leaders, who enjoy meeting people and answering questions.
The festival is open to all ages. In lieu of admission, UUCF asks that attendees bring a nonperishable food item or unopened pet item for donation.
In a booth named Tiw’s Arm, T. Patrick Snyder sells chain mail jewelry and books he’s authored about old English. “Frederick CUUPS is inclusive, accepting and encouraging for new people,” Snyder said. “It’s one of the reasons I was happy to participate in Frederick CUUPS events and offer some classes in Latin and Old Norse through the organization.”
Even those with little interest in pagan ideas should come, insisted Glasse. “Paganism is one of the fastest-growing religions in the world. It’s likely that you know someone who’s pagan, or you’re going to,” she said, adding that pagans can often be found working for environmental causes or in the healing arts.
Glasse added that people should attend even if they’re concerned about possibly being seen at a pagan event.
“The great thing about Pagan Pride Day is that it’s very popular. Their chances of being seen among the crowd are really low. They’re also going to be in a safe environment. No one is there trying to out people as pagans, and we have a lot of non-pagans in attendance.”
Pagan Pride Day helps pagans find each other, something that can be difficult without churches or synagogues. It’s also a way to remind people that pagans still face discrimination.
“Recently there was an entire situation with a Panera that discriminated against a Pagan employee,” Glasse recalled. “It’s not so bad here in Frederick, but in other parts of the world, it can be really ugly. Our religion gets brought up as a reason for parents not to retain custody of their children during divorce.”
Festivals like Frederick’s Pagan Pride Day help educate people about that discrimination while clearing up misconceptions about Pagans. As paganism rises, people will be more likely to encounter pagans at work or in social situations. As Glasse says, “Having a baseline understanding of who we are can be very helpful.”
Like any festival, many volunteers are involved. Bleam manages the volunteers, who are eager to contribute.
“We have people at the registration table, explaining the event and answering questions,” he said.
“This region has been progressive for a long time,” Glasse said. “We were drawn to the vibrant arts scene in Frederick. It’s safe for us to be ourselves here. For people like me who discovered paganism in the ’90s, we didn’t know it was an option. We only discovered it if someone gave us a book or mentioned it in conversation. It wasn’t as available as it is now. I suspect that’s part of why it’s grown so much, because we’re so much easier to find. People need to find connection.”
Ultimately, that need to connect brings pagans together with each other and with those who have similar values, which is the point of Pagan Pride Day altogether.
"Not everybody knows that pagan is an umbrella term for a lot of different belief systems," said Irene Glasse, president of the Frederick Covenant of Unitarian Universalist Pagans.
