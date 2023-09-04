20220917_161329.jpg

Pagans and non-pagans alike gather for Pagan Pride Day in Frederick to learn about paganism.

 Courtesy photo

Paganism is on the rise in a big way. This year, National Geographic reported that 1.5 million people in the U.S. identify as pagan, up from 134,000 in 2001.

“Not everybody knows that pagan is an umbrella term for a lot of different belief systems,” said Irene Glasse, president of the Frederick Covenant of Unitarian Universalist Pagans.

http://glassewitchcottage.com/aboutirene/

Most people know "pagan" is a pretty ancient and vague term. "Unitarian Universalist" is also very ambiguous. When my husband and I were shopping for a "neutrally religious" place in which to exchange our marital vows we dropped in on weekend services at three Unitarian Universalist 'churches' and discovered it was a more watered-down, walk on egg-shells group, than your typical civic service club.

At the Bethesda congregation, the Universalists attending that day were mostly Jew or Jewish. We happened to be visiting on Easter Sunday, and I was suprised that the semon did not even *mention* Jesus, or the fact that it happened to be Easter Sunday. Lots of general woo-woo talk of Spring and "Renewal", <-- it was all so vague, it could have even been 100% political urban "renewal". We'll never know for certain! It seemed deliberately non-committal, and meaningless out of dire fear of alienating anyone. The other two UU groups we visited consisted of mostly older earthy, hippy types, full of "modern" druids and witches. Again, we just simply wanted to rent a non-denominational chapel, not become members.

"You can share values with people whose beliefs are different. That's part of why pagans fit into the UU world....Pagan Pride Day in Frederick, hosted by UUCF and happening this year..."

Is there any true "pride" in the shared "values" of "anything-goes"? "...incorporating pagan practices or values, such as the enhanced role of women." I disagree enhanced roles of women is a universal pagan warrior value, but it is important to establish some set beliefs for a successful faith-based identity group membership.

I would bet that there have got to be *some* folks you would wish to exclude because of their beliefs. For example, would you be okay with someone like Hindu national socialist Savitri Devi identifying as UU pagan memeber, or do you believe that it may cause too much friction with your semetic neo-pagan members? In my humble opinion, always shooting for the lowest common denominator is a recipe for group failure.

"Still other pagan branches, like Christopaganism and Semitic Neopaganism, allow Christian and Jewish people..." Is your organization ready to take the heat that comes from the federal govt, for daring to socialize with Christopaganists, who, I believe, were among the numerous religions that the fed govt officially labeled as potental terrorists. (They did made this exact same histrionic claim about Catholic Sedevacantists, too.) Serious Christo-pagans woud be complete rivals of Judeo-pagans.

"The day will open and close with rituals for creating sacred space..."

Whose rituals? Do you flip a coin to decide? All these distinct groups have their own. Let's preserve each groups unique identity by not mashing them up together to blend out what makes them all so special.

(Stepping down from my soapbox now...)

Live and let live. We’re all 99.9% the same.

Were not so interchangeable. Unique populations are what determine whether your island country becomes Japan or Haiti. Or a better analogy, it's the distinction between your home island of Hispañola, with all its natural resources, becoming the nation of Haiti (black population) or the nation of Dominican Republic (Hispanic population).

It has nothing to do with genetics despite your persistent statements to the contrary, A&A. Phy is correct in his beliefs that we are the same. Most of the differences you see are phenotypic expression.

And there’s Artie chiming in with more obvious racist banter.[ban]

Who cares? It’s all hokum anyway-made up stories to calm people from things that go bump in the night.

I wonder if Cal Thomas and his fans want these religious values forced on public school children.

They’re as valid or made up as all the other religions’s beliefs.

Exactly. And a lot less judgmental.

