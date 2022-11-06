The haunting, wavering note of a cello reverberated over the pews of Harriet Chapel on Sunday evening.
It was soon joined by the gentle tinkle of piano keys. As the sound of the instruments became knitted together, the music they created interwove into an ominous, mournful ballad.
Then, Shana Oshiro slowly walked onto the raised platform. She began to sing, her face creased in a deep sorrow.
“There is no freedom here, Lord,” she intoned.
Oshiro, a soprano vocalist, performed with cellist Jodi Beder and pianist Edmond Charles in “Crossing Over,” an art exhibit meant to honor the legacy of the enslaved people who lived and labored in the Catoctin Furnace village.
The musical trio performed arranged and improvised spirituals — a genre of religious folk songs that, during the time of slavery, articulated the suffering, longing and sadness of Africans held in bondage.
Original pieces of artwork from Vincent Stringer, a Black painter and visual artist, also hung around the chapel.
The exhibit was hosted by Harriet Chapel and the Catoctin Furnance Historical Society, and was sponsored by the Maryland State Arts Council.
The chapel, which today is where the Catoctin Episcopal Parish worships, was built nearly 200 years ago. The laborers responsible for the construction were almost certainly enslaved people held in bondage by John Brien, the owner of the furnace, said Elizabeth Comers, president of the historical society.
“What you have to remember is, from the time of the Revolution up to approximately the 1830s, the primary workforce here was enslaved Africans,” she said. “If it’s going to be built, or made, or grown, or the animals are going to be taken care of, or the meals are going to be cooked . . . it’s going to be done by an African American population.”
Additional research has shown that the people enslaved by Brien worshiped in Harriet Chapel, and held baptisms, marriages and funerals there.
Sunday’s program began with a presentation by Stringer, who shared the stories behind several of his paintings.
One piece, “Remission,” is a flurry of colorful, fluid brushstrokes that Stringer completed in half an hour after finding out that his prostate cancer treatment had been successful. Another, “Window to the Soul,” depicts layers of patterns surrounding an eyeball.
“The eye is the window to the soul,” Stringer told the audience. “When you get closer to this, you can look into the pupil, and you can see the celestial universe. I believe the soul is the universe. We are all connected through this.”
Oshiro, who conceived of the exhibit, also referenced a sense of connection to a higher power during her performance with Beder and Charles.
As her voice carried impossibly high notes and melodies, her face flickered from expressions of deep sadness and despair to ones of hope and longing. Toward the end of the exhibit, as the spirituals shifted to well-known ballads, like “Joshua Fought the Battle of Jericho” and “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” she became fierce and determined, then sweet and joyful.
Although the later part of the performance was more structured, the first half was mainly improvised, Charles said. He often closed his eyes and moved with the music as Oshiro sang.
“The whole first half, we practice, but we practice concepts,” he said. “We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen until we do it. It’s by feel, by energy.”
