72 Painting Demo.jpg
Buy Now

Tom Semmes will give a painting demo at TAG.

 Courtesy photo

Tom Semmes will offer a plein-air painting demonstration at 3 p.m. May 30 at TAG/The Artists Gallery in downtown Frederick.

The event will be held on the gallery's patio overlooking Fifth Street.

Preregistration isn't necessary, but space is limited. Reservations can be made at tagfrederick@gmail.com. Put "Painting Demo" in the subject line.

The demo and admission to the gallery is free and open to the public. TAG/The Artists Gallery is at 502 N. Market St,. Frederick. Visit theartistsgalleryfrederick.com for details.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!