Tom Semmes will offer a plein-air painting demonstration at 3 p.m. May 30 at TAG/The Artists Gallery in downtown Frederick.
The event will be held on the gallery's patio overlooking Fifth Street.
Preregistration isn't necessary, but space is limited. Reservations can be made at tagfrederick@gmail.com. Put "Painting Demo" in the subject line.
The demo and admission to the gallery is free and open to the public. TAG/The Artists Gallery is at 502 N. Market St,. Frederick. Visit theartistsgalleryfrederick.com for details.
