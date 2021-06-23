Cheryl Angelelli glided across the hardwood dance floor as her partner, Tamerlan Gadirov, led her into an elegant twirl. They zig-zagged underneath twinkling chandeliers, showcasing their finely honed skill for more than a dozen attentive spectators.
The top-ranked ballroom duo has been dancing together for five years, but Angelelli wasn't always as proficient as she is now.
The first time Angelelli went into a Fred Astaire Dance Studio, she felt self-conscious. She was the only one in a wheelchair. An instructor came up to her and asked about her wheels.
"Oh, are those your dance shoes?" they asked.
She was immediately put at ease, and she is now a nationally decorated wheelchair ballroom dancer with Gadirov.
Through her organization Dance Mobility, Angelelli paired with Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Frederick last weekend to offer wheelchair ballroom classes to spread the love of dancing, educate able-bodied dance instructors on how to dance with people in wheelchairs and let others in the disabled community know that they can dance — even if it has to be on wheels.
“It's just the freedom of movement and the creativity to come up with choreography, and it's beautiful,” Angelelli said. “It's like being transported to a different world.”
When she was 14, Angelelli became paralyzed from the chest down, including her hands, in a swimming accident. She does have use of her arms, however.
A lover of swimming and competitive sports, Angelelli vowed to be a part of the U.S. swim team in the 2000 Paralympics in Sydney, Australia. She succeeded, although she didn’t medal in her events that year. She'd return to represent America in the 2004 Paralympics in Athens, Greece (winning two bronze medals) and the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing, China (winning two silver medals).
After Angelelli retired from swimming, she felt a void. She said she needed a new competitive outlet and centered her interest on para-dancing. She fell in love with wheelchair ballroom dancing, another Paralympic sport with competitions around the world.
Wheelchair ballroom dancing is not as prevalent in the U.S., so part of Dance Mobility’s mission is to increase visibility of the sport.
Beth Hardcastle came to the Frederick class with her husband, Dan Hardcastle. Beth Hardcastle and Angelelli are longtime friends, having swam together in the Paralympics. The Hardcastles took a dancing class in the past to choreograph the first dance for their wedding.
In Frederick, they wanted to have some fun and expand their dance repertoire.
“Our approach to dancing is to just move to the music,” Dan Hardcastle said.
The couple said they had a blast at the local class, beginning with a simple waltz and moving on to the more energetic cha cha. Dan Hardcastle, having Mexican ancestry, really enjoyed the cha cha, his wife said.
“I loved it ... it was both fun and — sounds weird to say — educational, but I feel like we definitely learned some good moves for future dancing," Beth Hardcastle said. "And it was a bit of a workout."
Ashley King, an instructor at Fred Astaire, hoped for a positive experience for the attendees. She said dance changed her life, and she wants to offer others that same passion.
“I want everyone to be able to dance at their wedding and express themselves and be able to have fun — no matter what their circumstances are,” King said.
Angelelli said the class wasn't a one-and-done scenario, but rather a way to kick-off what hopefully becomes a more formalized program in Frederick. By educating instructors locally, Fred Astaire can continue to offer the program and teach interested parties in the future.
Brittany Rieman, who was recently crowned Ms. Wheelchair Maryland for 2021, was on hand for Saturday's class. Donning a white sash with a tiara perched on her head, she looked on with the studio's chandeliers and white drapes as the backdrop.
Rieman said she never felt like she had what it took to be a dancer, which was only emphasized when she began using her wheelchair in 2018 after a car accident. When she learned about the class, she felt it would be a great opportunity to get out of her comfort zone.
The environment was extremely relaxed and supportive, Rieman said, noting it was a collaboration between able-bodied people and those with disabilities.
Like Dan Hardcastle, Rieman reveled in the cha cha. More generally, though, her favorite aspect of the class was spending time with other women in wheelchairs.
“Being a part of the community and showing that we as women or we as dancers or we as the disabled community — we can do anything we set our mind to,” Rieman said.
