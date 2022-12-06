In November, the first two floors of the Heritage Frederick Museum were painted and brought back to its grandeur and glory. And, while in transition from former exhibit “We the People” to a new exhibit, “Stitches in Time, Women’s Work from Farm to Fashion,” the galleries are empty.
So, Heritage Frederick invites you to party like it is 1959. The house will be decorated for the holidays, in retro-elegant style, and visitors are invited to dress-up in the same way. Come by for food, fun, music, dancing and plenty of holiday cheer.
