Get ready Frederick! The Battle of the Bands is coming to the Carroll Creek Amphitheater in Frederick on April 29. Gates open at 2 p.m., and the event runs until 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the Battle will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County to support upcoming summer programs and the ongoing critical work of this important local organization.
Six bands will take the stage for a prize package valued at over $6,000 donated by Frederick Recording Studio and various event sponsors and local businesses. Attendees will also enjoy food and beverages by local vendors along with games and other activities. Presented by M&T Bank, the battle will include these locally-based acts:
“While we get national recognition from the national Boys & Girls Club of America, our organization is funded primarily by our local community members and organizations, making the proceeds from the Battle of the Bands that much more important to support our members in this season’s Summer Camp Programs,” said Timika Thrasher, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County. “This and our other programs provide support to families that need additional assistance to ensure their children have a safe, supportive, exciting and inclusive space to attend.”
Battle producer Jarad Bowens, owner of Benefactor Events, said this is not just another battle of the bands but an important fundraiser. “Our motto at Benefactor Events is, ‘Every time we party … it’s with purpose.’”
