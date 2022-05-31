Patricia Taylor Holz will show her bas-relief nature studies in the exhibit “Midscapes” at DISTRICT Arts
In the artist’s own words:
“I have a child’s fascination for rocks and trees. I originally set my ‘Mindscapes’ painting series to be my love letter to the great American landscape, more specifically to the geology of the Southwest, the flagged trees of the Pacific Northwest and the rolling hills and waters of the Mid-Atlantic where I’ve lived. As I worked on this series, I read Frank Herbert’s science fiction epic ‘Dune’ and kept watching the images sent from Mars by the Perseverance rover. I couldn’t help being influenced by the beautiful austerity of those vast spaces as well. Eventually, ‘Mindscapes’ evolved into a more surreal memory exploration of both the landscapes I’ve hiked and the landscapes I’ve dreamed about but may never set foot on. ‘Mindscapes’ is a deeply personal, experimental, heavily textured, mixed-media series sculpted in acrylic, oil, sand, rice paper, silk, salt, sawdust, coffee, oxidized copper, Dutch gold, silver, bronze and iron on canvas, wood and Masonite. I tried to push myself way out of my comfort zone this time and enhance the world to full contrast, in its raw materials.”
June 1 to July 2 at DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. June 4. See districtarts.com for more information.
