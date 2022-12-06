Patrick Boyton is no stranger to writing about Frederick County folklore. His first two books focused on the Snallygaster, the cryptid that supposedly lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
But with his new book, “Dwayyo,” he writes not just about another local legend but about growing up and learning to grieve.
“Dwayyo” tells the story of a brother and a sister who visit their grandfather only to find that his health is failing. One night, he is convinced he sees the Dwayyo, a bipedal half-wolf half-man creature, in the darkness.
While the sister believes her grandfather, her older brother isn’t so sure. But when their aunt comes to stay and talks about putting their grandfather in a nursing home, the brother agrees to go on an adventure to find the Dwayyo. If they can prove that what their grandfather thinks he saw is real, they can prevent him from having to go away.
“I’d kind of dealt with these supernatural themes previously, but I wanted to deal with folklore in a way that could speak to different problems, social ills and fears,” Boyton said. “That’s where I think a lot of these folklores originate from: collective anxiety and fear about certain things.”
The Dwayyo has less concrete folklore than the Snallygaster, which drew Boyton to writing about it. He wanted to help contribute to its legacy without having to adhere to a large amount of existing folklore.
“So for the case of this story, the Dwayyo manifests itself in times of great uncertainty,” Boyton said. “He’s sort of this agent of chaos and disorder.”
First spotted in 1944, the Dwayyo has come and gone from the Frederick County zeitgeist. The News-Post ran a story in 1965 with a man’s account of being attacked by the Dwayyo near his home near Gambrill State Park. Legend says the Dwayyo is the mortal enemy of the Snallygaster.
The real monster in the story, however, is the grandfather’s Alzheimer’s, which Boyton drew from experience to write about. His father-in-law passed away from Alzheimer’s-related illnesses in 2016.
Bolton found it difficult, yet rewarding, to write about such difficult topics from a middle-school point of view. He began writing “Dwayyo” during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. During that time, he several read books with his son, who was 9 at the time. Revisiting those books, like “Bridge to Terabithia” by Katherine Paterson, reminded him of his own childhood and the vivid memories he has of that time.
“I’m very comfortable going back there,” he said. “Any further back, it gets a little fuzzy or a little sentimental. Later years, I’m just not as interested in writing about. I like writing about that that age group because I remember it pretty well.”
Boyton also enjoys writing about children’s sense of hope. He explained that as children grow older, their relentless optimism that everything will turn out alright turns to hope — hope that their family will be OK, hope that things will turn out alright — even if they are starting to learn that things don’t always go as planned. Watching his son and his friends adapt to the pandemic with the hope that things would soon go back to normal helped Boyton cement that idea.
“I was fathering him and observing him and his mind and his world and seeing the way he thinks about the world and how he’s processing those topics,” Boyton said. “We were all going through the pandemic together, so he was certainly processing all that heavy stuff himself.”
In that sense, the book isn’t all dark or melancholy. Although it deals with heavy themes, the book approaches them the way children would, with a sense of adventure and optimism.
“[Children] deal with these issues in a more pure way,” Boyton said. “Even as they’re dealing with them, they’re going on adventures and having fun and telling jokes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.