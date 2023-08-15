Those passing by the Y Arts Center on East Church Street in Frederick might start noticing aspiring musicians walking the street, carrying their instruments into classes this fall.
The Peabody Preparatory has entered into a partnership with the YMCA of Frederick County to occupy the basement floor of the Y Arts Center to expand its musical offerings into Frederick beginning in September. Falling under the umbrella of the Johns Hopkins Peabody Institute, the Peabody Preparatory has brought campuses to areas throughout the state, including Annapolis, Baltimore and Towson. Frederick will be the most western location in the state.
The idea of bringing the campus to Frederick has been years in the making. Maria Mathieson, executive director of the Peabody Preparatory, said the idea came from Frederick-based music teacher Phyllis Freeman who had worked with her. Mathieson said it was Freeman who suggested bringing a campus to Frederick, and it was through Freeman that they started talking to the YMCA.
By 2019, the YMCA had just taken over the 20,000-square-foot building at East Church Street that would become the Y Arts Center. By the beginning of 2020, the Y had already started renovating the building, but in March 2020, the pandemic shut down the process. In a way, the shutdown became a blessing. Mathieson said the pandemic allowed everything to fall into place.
“The timing just sort of worked out that they were looking for a music partner, and we were looking to potentially bring the Preparatory from the Baltimore side to the western side of the state,” she said. “It just seemed like a perfect opportunity. It’s a phenomenal space … and I just think it’s a really good fit. The fact that this is an arts hub in downtown Frederick, it just makes perfect sense for us to be part of that community.”
Chris Colville, CEO and president at the YMCA of Frederick County, said having the Peabody Preparatory in the Y Arts Center adds to the Y’s mission.
“The Y has always had a very vibrant kind of arts and humanities department,” she said. “Over the last couple of years, being blessed with having a kind of a standalone facility in downtown Frederick, we’ve really been able to showcase that and get people to think outside the box of what they think about the Y, which is usually childcare and swimming.
“The reason the Peabody partnership and collaboration is really a win-win for everybody — for them, for the Y and for the community — is because we’re not experts in everything,” Colville went on. “We can be good at some things, but we can’t be great at everything. What Peabody brings to the table is this very specialized level of teaching that the Y just doesn’t have the capacity to do.”
The Y, rather, is good at feeder-type programs, such as music for preschoolers, and they now have a recording studio, but Peabody fills in the gaps that are not in the Y’s wheelhouse, such as offering lessons for those who want to be accomplished musicians.
“The Peabody is the best group to come in and do that piece of the puzzle because we’re just not good at it,” Colville said.
The space Peabody Preparatory is taking over previously housed the Head Start program. The Y and Peabody have entered into a facility-use agreement for a year, which will allow the musical organization to see if it can establish itself in Frederick.
“The little basement space that we’re occupying has five small, perfect studio-size classroom spaces for private construction,” Mathieson said.
Additionally, an office/workspace and a family waiting area have been added.
“The first and second floor has the option for us to potentially do some group classes as well,” she explained. “So there’s just a lot of potential for us to build what we do particularly well, which are private lessons and group classes and teaching music.”
At the launch, Peabody teachers will offer private lessons in violin, viola, cello, guitar and piano for all ages and skill levels.
“The goal for us is to hire musicians and provide work for people in Frederick and around that area, as opposed to a Baltimore City teacher who’s traveling to Frederick,” she said. “We’re really building a cohort of faculty, and students would have access to what we do at the main campus. Replicating in Frederick what happens at the main campus is really what our goal and vision is.”
Mathieson said there will be a full-time campus manager employed for the site, and as offerings increase, more staff will be added.
Private lessons are now being accepted for weekly lessons that will begin in September. Students will receive 32 lessons over the course of the academic year and will have the opportunity to perform in repertoire classes and recitals, as well as broader Peabody Preparatory school-wide programs.
Mathieson said the long-term goal is to see all of the Peabody Preparatory programs offered elsewhere also being offered in Frederick — “being able to offer every instrument, being able to have good, healthy group classes that support our private lessons instructions, and maybe even looking at some of our larger scale programs, our orchestra programs,” she said.
Mathieson also hopes to bring the Tuned-In program to Frederick, which is a major scholarship program that is offered at the downtown Baltimore campus. She would like to provide a scholarship program for students in need and who might not otherwise have access to music education.
Colville said this partnership shows the importance of the arts and humanities.
“To the Frederick community, I think it demonstrates that we have the ability to recruit top-talented organizations and instructors that work and support those organizations to come to Frederick,” she said, “and that they see Frederick as a growing market for that type of talent, which I think is pretty cool.”
Crystal Schelle is a journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
I’m practically for anything that expands the arts in Frederick.
<3
