Those passing by the Y Arts Center on East Church Street in Frederick might start noticing aspiring musicians walking the street, carrying their instruments into classes this fall.

The Peabody Preparatory has entered into a partnership with the YMCA of Frederick County to occupy the basement floor of the Y Arts Center to expand its musical offerings into Frederick beginning in September. Falling under the umbrella of the Johns Hopkins Peabody Institute, the Peabody Preparatory has brought campuses to areas throughout the state, including Annapolis, Baltimore and Towson. Frederick will be the most western location in the state.

MrSniper
MrSniper

I’m practically for anything that expands the arts in Frederick.

steven09
steven09

<3

