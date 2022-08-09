On my 40th birthday, I sipped a boozy concoction out of a pineapple and declared Jenga victory over my husband, Steve, before jumping in the pool and commandeering a diamond-ring-shaped raft.

The milestone birthday in early 2021 took place at Maui’s Hotel Wailea, Hawaii’s sole adults-only property until a few years ago. Among other things, this meant an absence of poolside meltdowns, tantrums and preoccupied parents. Steve and I had experienced a version of this carefree, how-about-another-round beach resort existence at properties with designated adults-only pools, but the magic of those lazy afternoons broke by dinnertime as rambunctious children and their too-tired-to-care parents reminded us of the hotel’s family-friendly vibe.

