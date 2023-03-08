One of the great privileges I enjoy as a theater columnist is the chance to occasionally peek behind the curtain of our local productions, like when I recently spoke with Lee Rosenthal and Lindsey Litka-Montes, the director and a lead actor in Fredericktowne Players’ upcoming production of the famed Broadway musical “Rent.”
As with most of the big-name shows that are licensed to theaters around the world, acquiring the rights to stage “Rent” means agreeing to a set of tight production requirements designed to ensure unity across performances. Rosenthal said the estate of Jonathan Larson, the musical’s genius creator who died the night before its 1996 off-Broadway premiere, is especially dedicated to preserving his exact vision of “Rent” wherever it’s performed.
Having been enthralled with the show since she was in college in the ’90s, calling it “our generation’s Hamilton,” Rosenthal was overwhelmed with joy when she realized it was going to be her turn to fulfill that mandate. She believes being faithful to Larson’s vision is the best way to preserve its message about the AIDS crisis, which she feels is timely in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While that leaves little room for audiences to experience different artistic outputs from production to production, that doesn’t prevent each cast from bringing their own inputs that influence their understandings of their characters and provide interesting hues of meaning for their local communities.
Litka-Montes plays Maureen Johnson, a performance artist who stands up against a friend who attempts to displace a homeless community in order to build a new apartment complex.
“I identify a lot with the character when she’s really advocating for the homeless,” she shared with me. “I was homeless as a child, so I definitely understand the pain of that experience.”
Like Maureen and many of the show’s characters, Litka-Montes said her mother struggled to make a living as a performing arts professional in the ’90s, so the two of them “couch surfed” through most of her childhood in the Newport News, Virginia, area. She recalled an incident at her middle school when the administration asked her to sign a paper declaring herself homeless, saying it made her feel like “I didn’t belong anywhere.”
She said her childhood experience doesn’t carry over into her performance of Maureen, but it affects her understanding of the entire show.
“‘Rent’ is a story of what everything looked like in the middle of the AIDS epidemic, and that takes center stage a lot,” she said. “Instead of seeing it as just a show that brings attention to this one thing, it brings attention to a wealth of problems that you find in poverty.”
Rosenthal said Frederick’s proximity to Washington, D.C., created a special opportunity for the cast to get to know Victoria Leacock Hoffman, one of Larson’s close friends who is dedicated to keeping his memory alive.
“The cast got a very unique experience that most companies doing this show don’t,” she said. “We were actually able to talk to someone who knew Jonathan’s girlfriend and knew the story behind all the characters in the show and kind of gave us a little bit of insight into these real people who the show was based on.”
She said it’s in these types of bonding experiences that the cast is able to develop the one aspect of the show that can feel subtly different to audiences from production to production — the depth of feeling for each other.
“If you go to see a production of this, you can tell when the cast gels,” she said. “This cast is one of the nicest, most compassionate casts I’ve ever worked with. I’m guessing that the audience will know that these people truly like each other and truly care about each other.”
She emphasized that this show is unusual for the close productive relationship between the main cast members and their understudies. After learning lessons from the pandemic about the need for backup plans, Rosenthal decided to make sure all the main characters had fully trained understudies. She found their presence made it a lot easier to work around actor absences due to COVID during rehearsals because the understudies were there to fill in and then train the main actors on what they had missed.
“Everybody is always encouraging each other and discovering new things together. It’s very helpful and very nurturing,” Litka-Montes said.
Because the understudies are such an integral part of the production, they will switch hit for their main cast counterparts on March 17 and 19. Giving them that opportunity to shine feels to me like an expression of what Litka-Montes told me was the central theme of the show.
“What was said most often is the phrase ‘no day but today,’” she said. “I think that really encapsulates so much of what the show means, never second-guessing yourself and just really chasing that dream and chasing those things that you want.”
The Fredericktowne Players will present “Rent” at 8 p.m. march 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25 and 2 p.m. March 12, 19 and 26 at the Performing Arts Factory, 244B S. Jefferson St., Frederick. Tickets are $20. ftptheater.com.
Erik Anderson’s MA in medieval literature only qualifies him to write about Chaucer, but he’s going to tell you about local theater anyway.
