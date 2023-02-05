64 Somethings Wrong with That Boys Medulla Oblongata.jpg

"Something's Wrong with That Boy's Medulla Oblongata" by Christian Twamley.

The Carroll County Arts Council is looking for innovative artists, engineers, designers and anyone with a “sweet” sense of humor to enter its annual PEEPshow, running March 31 through April 10 at the TownMall of Westminster. Voting will take place at both the live event and online.

The PEEPshow is a wonderfully wacky display of art inspired by the lovable, vibrantly colored marshmallow critters and shapes that invade store shelves before almost every holiday. The Arts Council will accept dioramas, sculptures and mosaics as long as they include Peeps as the medium or subject matter. They will also accept entries utilizing photography, filmmaking, computer-generated art, drawings, or paintings as long as they feature Peeps as the primary subject matter.

