On a sunny mid-June afternoon with a tickling breeze, dozens of brown pelicans soared overhead like an avian Cirque du Soleil. Some birds carried nesting material in their comically long bills; others scanned the light chop for a meal. On shore, expectant parents tended to their eggs, standing as still as statues. While the performers swirled around him, Wes Bradshaw remembered a time when there were no pelicans on the Chesapeake Bay, a period that covered about three-quarters of the waterman’s life on Smith Island.
“I had seen pictures of them, but I didn’t see my first one till 24, 25 years ago,” the 77-year-old retired crabber said from inside the skiff he uses to transport guests to the island’s pelican rookery. “Now, I enjoy looking for them and seeing what they’re up to.”
The arrival of nesting East Coast brown pelicans on the Chesapeake Bay, the northernmost point in their spring migration, is an uplifting chapter in the often bleak tale of climate change and declining wildlife diversity. Though pelicans — and their deep throat pouches — have existed for at least 30 million years, they do not appear in the Eastern Shore’s historical records. Neither the region’s Native Americans nor English explorer John Smith, who mapped out the waterway in 1608, mention the prehistoric-looking bird.
“It’s a recent thing,” said Jim Rapp, an avid birder and conservationist who leads pelican tours on Smith Island with Delmarva Birding Weekends. “In 20 years, this place could look like Florida, bird-wise.”
On Smith Island, resident watermen such as Bradshaw will scoot visitors over to the colonies during high tide, when their vessels can inch close to the action. Delmarva Birding also organizes day-long excursions during peak weeks. The fee covers all water transportation, including the round-trip ride from Crisfield to Smith Island, plus a crab-cake lunch with a slice of pinstriped Smith Island cake, Maryland’s official dessert.
On a Thursday morning with ponderous clouds and rumbling thunder, our group boarded the Barbara Ann II from Crisfield. Captain John Asanovich was at the helm, and his first mate, Barry Chew, was everywhere else, zipping the plastic flaps when the rain started to fall, wiping off the wet seats when the sun peeked out and chasing a fly that had hitched a ride to the island. Our group’s primary motive was to see the brown pelicans.
“There’s a glossy ibis,” he exclaimed, followed by a tricolored heron, a night heron, another glossy ibis, a snowy egret, two bald eagles, an osprey and a great black-backed gull, the largest member of the gull family. “Pelican behind us!” he called out excitedly.
The pelican sightings became more frequent as we neared Ewell, the largest of Smith Island’s three villages. The Barbara Ann chugged past a jetty heavily occupied by pelicans standing around like teens outside a Starbucks.
We docked in Ewell and, after quick stop at the Smith Island Cultural Center, walked along a road that was light on car (and golf cart) traffic but heavy with bird jams. More than half of the main island is salt marsh, and the knee-high cordgrass and black needlerush seemingly stretched to the Earth’s curve.
In Tylerton, our group piled into three skiffs captained by islanders who could read the private thoughts of the sea and sky. I claimed the co-pilot seat next to Bradshaw, who was clearly intrigued, if not smitten, by the pelicans. Before we set off for the colony, he told me that he had previously dropped by the library to further his education on pelicans.
Bradshaw piloted the boat across the Maryland state line and into Virginia and rounded a bend partially obscuring the rookery on Chesapeake Bay Foundation land. “You can smell them before you can see them,” Rapp said. “Enjoy the show.” I switched my breathing from nose to mouth, and settled in for the spectacle.
The boats parked within close range of a scrubby berm dotted with nests and the white-capped heads of pelicans warming their eggs between their webbed feet. Incoming birds landed on the beach with blades of grass dangling from their beaks like cigarettes. Behind us, pelicans cooled off in the water.
The rookery was mainly populated by adults, with a few youngsters in the mix. “See those real dark birds?” Wes asked, pointing at what looked like chocolate-dipped pelicans. “They are last year’s babies.” The pelicans also intermingled with other colonial nesting birds, including herrings and great black-backed gulls. The double-crested cormorants, which had set up a maternity ward behind the pelicans, were also relatively new to the area.
“I’ve been out here a bunch of times and I still ask myself, ‘Am I really on the Eastern Shore?’” Rapp said.
For a moment, we forgot about the pelicans as we watched a floofy gull chick hobble down the beach and stand apprehensively on the water’s edge. Its parents, bobbing on the waves, squawked encouragement. The baby took one tentative step, then another, and was soon floating toward its life coaches. Our boat erupted in quiet cheers. Soon, it would be the pelican chicks’ turn. Better late than never.
