Take a moment and be overwhelmed. In Calvary United Methodist Church’s Parish Hall, spilling out into the long hallway and adjacent library, the annual Calvary Yard Sale will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10. It’s gonna be huge.
Proceeds from this busy day will help organizations in Frederick, including the Emergency Family Shelter Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which creates beds for children ages 4 to 17, and Heartly House, which provides shelter for survivors of domestic violence.
The yard sale will feature almost anything you can imagine: toys, board games, baby items, kitchenware, office supplies, clothing, linens, lawn and garden items, camping equipment, bicycles, furniture, DVDs and CDs, vinyl, books, antiques and collectibles, and potted plants.
Drinks and Calvary’s famous ham sandwiches will be available for purchase.
Unusual occurrences have been known to happen at Calvary’s annual yard sale. In 2022, a large group of collectibles was purchased by an out-of-towner. Another buyer also acquired all the remaining linens and clothing at the end of the sale. You never know what you might find.
Calvary United Methodist Church is at 131 W. Second St., Frederick.
