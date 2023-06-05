N0904P26020C copy.jpg
Take a moment and be overwhelmed. In Calvary United Methodist Church’s Parish Hall, spilling out into the long hallway and adjacent library, the annual Calvary Yard Sale will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10. It’s gonna be huge.

Proceeds from this busy day will help organizations in Frederick, including the Emergency Family Shelter Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which creates beds for children ages 4 to 17, and Heartly House, which provides shelter for survivors of domestic violence.

