72 Peter Wood.jpg
Buy Now

Peter Wood

For more than two decades, Peter Wood, hailed as Baltimore’s best magician, has delighted audiences with his “impossibilia” magic shows.

The “Collector of the Impossible” will present a live performance at New Spire Stages on May 8.

The all-ages show can be attended live or virtually.

Tickets are $15 for the in-person show and $25 per household for the virtual event. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed, and seating is limited at all live events. The show runs about one hour and begins at 11 a.m. May 8 at New Spire Stages, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick. See newspirearts.org for details.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!