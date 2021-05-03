For more than two decades, Peter Wood, hailed as Baltimore’s best magician, has delighted audiences with his “impossibilia” magic shows.
The “Collector of the Impossible” will present a live performance at New Spire Stages on May 8.
The all-ages show can be attended live or virtually.
Tickets are $15 for the in-person show and $25 per household for the virtual event. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed, and seating is limited at all live events. The show runs about one hour and begins at 11 a.m. May 8 at New Spire Stages, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick. See newspirearts.org for details.
