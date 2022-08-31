Over the last few years, blown-glass cups — from simple glasses to elaborate works of art — have become quite popular in craft beer culture.
If you have ever watched “Blown Away” on Netflix, you know how interesting the process is, so when Philip Valencia offered me the opportunity to learn how to make my own beer glass, I jumped at the chance.
Valencia is the owner of Valencia Glass in Damascus and sells his work on Etsy and at various shows and festivals. What makes him unique, though, is he also offers classes and demonstrations on the art of glassblowing.
During my visit, Valencia demonstrated the process, then assisted me in making my own hand-blown glass.
We stood in his garage, which doubles as his glass studio, on a hot summer day, and I listened as he began instructing me.
The first step is to collect some 2,000-degree liquid glass onto the end of a blowpipe. At this temperature, the glass is in a semi-viscous state and can be formed and manipulated.
Our next step was to roll the blob of molten glass in a pan of pulverized color glass. We, of course, chose the Maryland flag colors.
After that, the glass ball is placed into a heating furnace to keep it at a malleable temperature. The glass is never allowed to drop below 1,000 degrees; if it does, it will start to contract unevenly and cause stress fractures, which can happen any time the glass starts to cool.
After heating it back up, we did a little shaping, then moved onto the first difficult step.
The first time I blowing into the pipe took a ton of effort. It feels like you are just blowing against a solid object. But once the glass starts to expand, it becomes much easier.
From there, we used various tools to get the shape we wanted. This part was the most difficult of all, mainly because the glass is radiating so much heat that if you aren’t positioned correctly, it can get uncomfortable.
Once we had the shape we were looking for, we removed the glass from the blowpipe and placed it into an annealer. This allows the glass to slowly drop in temperature. If it were to cool too quickly, the glass would break.
