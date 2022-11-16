Solo sets of teeth smile — grimace? — back at you, one frame at a time.
Larger than life.
Monochrome.
Gritty.
Haunting, even.
These are all the same teeth.
They all show one smiling mouth.
They belong to Frederick photographer Jillian Abir MacMaster, who, during the pandemic, went deep into self study, turning her lens away from others — and her usual colorful portraiture — and onto herself.
The result is a series of photographs on view in the solo exhibition “With Teeth” at the Delaplaine Arts Center through Dec. 31.
Her image titled “With Teeth” began the series in early 2020, just before everything shut down due to the pandemic.
“I was exploring photographing myself in a way that scared me,” MacMaster said recently. “I wanted to turn a smile into a jarring image.”
That initial image is a combination of two photographs of MacMaster overlaid in Photoshop with just a bit of a shift, so that the final version shows a face whose mouth is slightly out of position, enough to be unsettling to the viewer.
She created the initial image as an experiment, without intending for it to become the impetus for a series, but it got her thinking: “How can I continue to work my own self-portraiture and work a smile, which is most commonly seen as a friendly symbol, into something that is not friendly, something that is a symbol of noncompliance or exaggerated self-defense?” she asked.
The result is a series of images created in response to the idea of being told to smile, while also depicting, as she stated, her “fantasy retaliation to sexual harassment, with a massive, grotesque, protective compliance.”
Her solo exhibition includes 13 such images.
The Delaplaine Arts Center accepted her show proposal about two years ago, though a National Endowment for the Arts C.A.N. Recover Grant, which she received through the Frederick Arts Council earlier this year, helped to fund the show.
She also began a role as community outreach manager for the Delaplaine Arts Center in July of this year, after exhibiting her photography in multiple group shows at the art center, including a national juried photography show in 2016.
“I was particularly moved by her proposal,” Delaplaine exhibitions manager Corey Frey said. “I think I was taken aback by the openness of the concept … and the paradox it brings — this difficulty and tension of a smile, something cordial that almost becomes dangerous.”
Though her focus was sexual harassment and assault — from street harassment and cat calls and being told to smile to violent sexual acts — her body of work is broad enough to become a dialogue for myriad reasons we choose to smile in any given situation. Masking can be as simple as showing up to a doctor’s appointment or work function with a plastered smile that is not accurately representing what we’re feeling.
“With Teeth” cuts straight to the heart of this cultural dialogue, unabashedly.
“As a viewer, it allowed me into Jillian’s story a little bit, but the concept was open enough that its allowed my own story to enter it as well,” Frey said. “For me, it [speaks to] the way the outward appearance can deceive the inner life, or the pressure for our inner life to kind of be hidden.”
In most cases, the remaining facial features in the photographs are an after thought, secondary, or removed altogether. The who or where becomes unimportant, as the shadowy smiles take precedence.
“Photography is, more often than not, used as a documentation of outward perception, but this work is documenting something subjective. It kind of flips photography on its head in that way,” Frey said. “It’s not necessarily looking at telling us the facts about things but … the work is documenting this underlying thing. It’s portraying the inner life.”
