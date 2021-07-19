Links Bridge Vineyards is showcasing photography by Michael Farnham in the vineyard tasting room this month.
Farnham is a professional photographer living in Springfield, Virginia, and working for the U.S. State Department. He has taken pictures all over the world, however, in this exhibit, he is presenting some of his images of Maryland, and Frederick County in particular.
Farnham put his first cameras — a Brownie Hawkeye Box and a Bell and Howell 35mm auto — to use on family vacations to New York and his hometown of Washington, D.C. He has since captured 1960s Manhattan, the South Pacific, African coasts and many other points across the globe over the years during his travels.
More recently, Farnham has exhibited his work throughout D.C. and Northern Virginia and has acted as a contributing photographer for National Geographic’s Your Shot program.
The exhibition is free and open Friday through Sunday and by appointment through July 25 at Links Bridge Vineyards is at 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. Learn more about the vineyard at linksbridgevineyards.com. Visit mikefarnhamphotography.com to learn more about the artist.
