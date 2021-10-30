Under cloudy skies in Middletown on Saturday, two 7-year-old boys — one dressed as Batman, the other as a ninja — leapt joyfully around the outskirts of a church cemetery.
Soon, Manan Ruparel and his friend Sibi Bhavansikar would be seated proudly inside, performing the piano pieces they'd carefully rehearsed for their long-awaited Halloween recital. But first, they had to get their energy out.
"This is not a playground," one boy's mother reminded him gently. "You have to be respectful. There are people buried here, and you're playing on them."
"No, I'm not," Sibi responded matter-of-factly. "I'm jumping."
Clad in colorful costumes, more than 70 young piano students performed at the Frederick County Music Teachers Association's annual recital on Saturday. The majority of them hadn't performed in front of a crowd since before the pandemic began, and many of them had learned their pieces via virtual lessons.
The Halloween theme added an extra buzz of excitement to the afternoon. Dr. Seuss' Thing 1 and Thing 2 emceed the recital, which was complete with decorative pumpkins and large, plush spiders.
Last year, the FCMTA had to hold is recital via Zoom, said teacher Jenny Lipetzky.
"Zoom just doesn't — for music, it doesn't feel the same," she said with a laugh. "It just doesn't feel the same."
The association is made up of teachers from around the county who offer private lessons. Though Saturday's event was focused on piano, FCMTA teachers offer lessons in a variety of instruments.
Seventy-seven students signed up for this year's recital, and they were taught by about a dozen different teachers from different areas of the county. The turnout was more than the association usually sees, said FCMTA member Tatjana Podjaski-Desler.
Dressed in an elaborate witch costume, she ushered students in and out of the church in smaller groups to accommodate social distancing.
"It was so nice to have this in person again," she said. "Because that's what a pianist is, or a musician. You need that interaction with the audience."
After the recital, 7-year-old Abigail Park smiled and posed for a picture with her teacher, Ida Smith. Abigail was dressed in a flowy white dress and tiara — she insisted it wasn't a costume — while Smith had on a Doc Brown outfit, complete with a bushy white wig.
"I felt excited and a little nervous," said Abigail, who had never performed in a recital before. Nearby, her mom, Aria Kim, smiled.
"I'm proud of her," she said.
