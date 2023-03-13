Juror Craig Subler awarded Frederick artist Pierce Scantlin first prize at the TAG/The Artists Gallery juried exhibition “Being Seen,” currently on view at the downtown Frederick gallery.
At the opening reception for the show on March 4, Scantlin was chosen among 450 entries from artists in the Mid-Atlantic region.
