Fox Haven will provide the opportunity for kids to explore nature, creativity and self-expression, all while maintaining a safe social distance, during the Pigment Making and Painting class, 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7. Cost is $20.
The class starts off by taking a walk in nature to collect flowers and leaves along the way. Then, the group will head into the dairy parlor classroom to make paintbrushes using the nature collected. Each child will have the chance to let their creative mind run wild as they paint using their handmade brushes.
The class will be led by Ashley Hoffman, a Frederick County native who brings her passion for this land to her work. She is an artist focused in photography and mixed media, and within her work, she creates a dialogue for social and environmental issues.
Each child will receive a set of sanitized supplies to use during class.
This class is best suited for children between the ages of 5 and 9.
Fox Haven Farm and Learning Center is located at 3630 Poffenberger Road, Jefferson. Call 240-490-5484, or go to foxhavenfarm.org for more information.
