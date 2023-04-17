Monocacy Cannon Fun (copy)
Buy Now

Marcus Davis and his children and their mother spent an afternoon exploring Monocacy National Battlefield in 2022, including checking out the cannons in the open field.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Initially established as a National Military Park in 1934, Monocacy National Battlefield commemorates “The Battle That Saved Washington,” fought on July 9, 1864. The park consists of six historic properties covering 1,647 acres. Here are just a few reasons to visit Monocacy National Battlefield this year.

EARTH DAY & PARK DAY

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription