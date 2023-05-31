Studies tell us that creating art can be a healing experience. And for veterans, whose wounds sometimes aren’t necessarily obvious, an outlet to express their feelings can help them on their path to mental health wellness.
Platoon 22, an organization whose mission is to help struggling veterans, will host two exhibits this month: one featuring the work of 22 veterans who died by suicide and a second by living veterans.
Katie Moran, program director for Platoon 22, said the art exhibit morphed into two events. It began as an art exhibit featuring veterans as well as some of their spouses, “and then, we had a piece of art donated that was honoring a veteran who tragically ended his life in January,” she said. “When we received it, it really hit deeply for us.”
Platoon 22’s mission is to end veteran suicide through the reintegration of service members and their families by assembling critical resources, providing peer support, and developing transitional programs.
“We ended up with the idea of creating our own collection of portraits to honor veterans who have taken their own lives,” Moran said.
That exhibit became “Faces of Platoon 22,” which will be shown publicly on June 2. Moran said Platoon 22 partnered with an Australian artist, who wished to remain anonymous, to create the paintings of 22 veterans who died by suicide.
“It’s a portrait collection, paying tribute to those veterans and that epidemic facing our veterans,” Moran said.
That exhibition opening will be followed by the Veterans Exhibition, which celebrates the healing power of art. Both exhibitions are in the same building.
One of the artists participating in the Veterans Exhibition is Christina Helferich-Polosky, 50, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, who served with the U.S. Army from 1998 until 2009, when she medically retired. She had risen to the rank of major.
Helferich-Polosky said she originally wanted to become a teacher. She earned her undergraduate degrees in history and political science before earning her master’s in teaching. Like so many others, she joined the Army to earn money to pay for college.
“My mom was an Army nurse during the Vietnam era, from 1969 to 1971, and she paid for her nursing school by going in the Army,” Helferich-Polosky said. “I’m like, if my mom could serve, volunteer and pay for her school, and during a war, I could definitely do it and pay for my school in the Army.”
After she got out of the Army, Helferich-Polosky found herself rudderless. She had gone on to have five children and watch her then-husband continue with his career, but she was having a difficult time transitioning from major to military wife ,all while struggling with health issues.
Around 2012, Helferich-Polosky went on a date night with her husband, where they sipped wine and painted, and it was then that something awakened inside of her. Something shifted, as she put it.
Helferich-Polosky became hooked on painting and soon enrolled in art school at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia. Without any prior instruction, the then 40-something started on a new path. She continued to create and leaned heavily on her art during the pandemic.
She got involved with the Veterans Exhibit because she volunteers with Uniting US, an art organization. Through that, she met Cynthia Johnson, of Gaslight Gallery in Frederick, who encouraged her to submit work to the Veterans Exhibit.
Helferich-Polosky will show a mixed-media with acrylic piece. The image is based on a photo she took at the head of a convoy at the border of Kuwait and Iraq.
“I just took the picture really fast and then jumped in. Then we road into Iraq,” she recalled.
In addition to her own work, Helferich-Polosky launched the online art collective Wounded Not Worthless (woundednotworthless.com), which focuses on female veterans.
“What I think is really important about organizations like [Platoon 22] is what they’re doing for outreach and the community,” she said.
David “Ronin” Beers, 48, was introduced to Platoon 22 while he was homeless in Frederick. Beers served in the Marines from 1998 to 2000, rising to the rank of lance corporal, and later serving with the Army from 2001 to 2003 and rising to a corporal, but he had fallen on tough times after his service.
“I remember driving by this building [Platoon 22], where they’re at now, thinking that this could be a sanctuary,” he said.
Once he walked through Platoon 22’s doors, Beers said it was what he had hoped it would be: a place of healing.
“They helped me to connect dots that I did not know were available to me,” he said. “And since I’ve been there, they have helped me in ways that I can’t even begin to explain in words.”
Beers said when he was at a Veterans Affairs hospital, he was thinking of something to help with his boredom.
“I need to be stimulated and bingo was not going to work,” he said.
That’s when he started looking around for any material to work with. No sharp objects were allowed in his program, but he was able to get his hands on some tools and wire and began crafting mini metal bonsai trees as a form of therapy.
Those sculptures will be shown at the Veterans Exhibit.
Beers said creating the bonsai trees allowed him to find a little bit of zen. “It helped me to be present in the moment, in the here and now. I didn’t know at the time how helpful it was for me, because it helped me to settle and see beauty and things that I didn’t really think I could see.”
The painstaking process of creating the metal bonsai trees and placing tiny cherry blossoms on the branches was soothing to Beers.
“I just found that it helped me to ground a little bit, and be able to really put perspective on things that I can control,” he said.
The materials used to make the mini trees are repurposed items from a collection of places. He admits he was happy with his first tree, though not necessarily excited, but others helped him see he had talent.
He keeps the trees less than a foot tall but has more fun when they’re even smaller than that.
Beers chose the bonsai tree specifically because a real one takes years to grow and shape, but he didn’t have the patience to cultivate a live one.
He also uses his 3D printer to create some parts of his pieces, such as a base. One piece he’s working on will have a 3D-printed base filled with water.
Beers wanted to participate in the show to “bring attention to veterans and Platoon 22, especially.”
He has leaned on his faith to give over his experiences, however, he hopes that his Bonsai trees might spark something inside of others.
“I hope that people can see that even though we go through stuff,” he said before pausing to choke back tears, “that there’s still beautiful things in the world. And no matter what people do or say about you, you can still be beautiful. You can still see things beautifully.”
Crystal Schelle is a journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.