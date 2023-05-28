For everyone who lives in Frederick, there might be one thing that made them fall in love with the city and keep them there, Sandy Dubay said.
She calls it the “Frederick Factor,” which is also the name of a podcast she founded in 2021 to highlight underrepresented business owners, professionals and community leaders.
“This was an opportunity to create a platform and try to … make more people aware of the … individuals that own businesses and what that's like, or the passion behind some of the nonprofits in this community,” said Dubay, who works for Platinum PR.
Today, the podcast streams on six platforms and has over 1,000 downloads, according to Platinum PR. Listenership stretches across four continents, the company said.
The Frederick Factor started as a website, then morphed into the podcast.
Dubay hosted the first season of the podcast, which has 13 episodes. She interviewed people such as Aje Hill, the founder of the nonprofit I Believe in Me, and Angel and Crystal Rivera, who own the Puerto Rico Distillery in downtown Frederick.
Her favorite interview was with Nikki Reineck, a Deaf business owner in Frederick. Reineck owns the clothing boutique Sisters in Style on Shab Row. Her episode is titled “The Uniqueness Factor.”
However, Dubay quickly realized that she couldn’t host a podcast full-time. It’s take about a year to put out a whole season, and it’s basically a second job to keep the podcast running, she said.
So, she brought on Ashleigh Kiggans, a MacRo real estate agent and one of Dubay’s interviews from season one, to host the second season.
“It seemed like a fun kind of stepping outside my comfort zone to try something new that I, in a million years, probably never expected I would be close to doing,” Kiggans said.
Bringing in a different host for season two was also beneficial by adding a different perspective, Dubay said.
She and Kiggans picked their own guests for their episodes, and Kiggans could offer interviews through a different lens.
Kiggans brought a different outlook to the business and nonprofit community, Dubay said.
Kiggans said she focuses a lot on diversity, equity and inclusion in her daily life, and that’s what she brought to the podcast. Frederick is continuously changing and evolving, she said.
“[The podcast] wasn't just looking at it as a black-and-white situation,” she said. “It's really looking at it as, you know, diversity includes so many different types of people and backgrounds.”
So far, she has interviewed people such as Peter Brehm with The Frederick Center, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando, and Sandra Hofmeister with A&S Construction.
Lando’s episode, dubbed “The Participation Factor,” was her favorite because she learned about all of the outreach Frederick police do in the community with the Multi-Cultural Liaison Unit, Kiggans said.
The unit assigns officers to a certain community to build relationships and trust between officer and community members.
“Obviously, there's a lot of tensions between police and just any minority community right now,” Kiggans said. “So, to see that they were ... actively taking this effort … just trying to focus on putting officers in those communities to help people start to feel more comfortable, that was a really cool thing to learn about.”
Every episode explores the idea of community, Kiggans siad.
“It speaks volumes to have people of all different backgrounds kind of really coming back to that whole community support, that they feel the love from the community, basically,” she said.
With Kiggans coming up at the end of her season, she and Dubay are looking for a host for season three, for another fresh perspective on the city. There are so many more stories that deserve to be told, she said.
“That's what makes Frederick so cool is the diversity in our community,” Dubay said.
