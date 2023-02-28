72 Point of Rocks stamp 1.jpg

The train station at Point of Rocks has long been recognized for the unique beauty of its Gothic Revival architecture. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, it will soon appear on a U.S. postage stamp as part of a series of commemorative stamps honoring five important historic railroad stations across the country.

Mark Wahl, the Maryland District Strategic Communications Specialist for the United States Postal Service, said postage stamps function as media for sharing the positive aspects of American history and can add a layer of meaning to personal letters and cards.

shiftless88

It is pretty as long as you don't look in the windows!

