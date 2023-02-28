The train station at Point of Rocks has long been recognized for the unique beauty of its Gothic Revival architecture. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, it will soon appear on a U.S. postage stamp as part of a series of commemorative stamps honoring five important historic railroad stations across the country.
Mark Wahl, the Maryland District Strategic Communications Specialist for the United States Postal Service, said postage stamps function as media for sharing the positive aspects of American history and can add a layer of meaning to personal letters and cards.
“Stamps are the story. Every stamp tells a story,” he mused. “Whatever card you pick, we have stamps that will match any type of message you want to send, so I always say, ‘Why not say it with a stamp?’”
James Castle, director of the Brunswick Heritage Museum, said the story captured by the new Point of Rocks train station stamp is that of a bygone era when mass transit companies invested heavily in the aesthetic values of their operations.
“I think a lot of modern architecture is based on saving money. How much can you build for the least?” Castle said. “[Nineteenth-century railroads] were in competition with the horse and buggy, and they actually wanted to create these attractive buildings to attract ridership along the lines.”
During this phase of train station construction, passenger lines were also more concerned with the beauty and comfort of their train cars than modern railroads are today, Castle said. The seating areas often featured living room furniture. Passengers enjoyed hot meals served on real china dining sets.
“If you ride a modern passenger train, it’s a really big thrill to ride older passenger trains to actually see the difference,” he said.
Castle also believes that architecturally ornate train stations like the one at Point of Rocks helped form strong relationships between the railroads and the communities they served.
“[Railroads] were less corporate and more part of your community,” he said. “The people who worked there lived in the area, and they wanted to build something that looked nice that they could be proud of.”
While all the local stations constructed in that era were built with beauty in mind, the station at Point of Rocks was a cut above the rest. Castle said Point of Rocks was an important location for the B&O Railroad, because it’s where the railroad line coming from Washington, D.C., intersects with the line from Baltimore and also because it provided the main railway access to a wide swath of rural Frederick County.
“At the time it was built, outside of Frederick city, this is where you went to catch the train in rural Frederick County,” he said.
The station was built by the B&O Railroad in 1875 based on the plans of famed Baltimore architect Ephraim Francis Baldwin, who was educated at Mount St. Mary’s University before embarking on a five-decade career in which he designed about 500 known buildings. His most notable buildings include the Baltimore Roundhouse (now home of the B&O Railroad Museum), the B&O Warehouse (now part of Camden Yards), and the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Savannah, Georgia.
Point of Rocks is the only station on the Washington Metropolitan line Baldwin designed in the Gothic Revival style, which became popular in the 1840s and faded around 1880. Castle said its notable gothic features include dormers, a steeple and a cupola.
All of the other stations Baldwin designed on the Washington Metropolitan line, from Rockville to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, were based on the Queen Anne style of architecture, which Castle said became popular around 1880.
While the Point of Rocks station is a familiar sight to Frederick County residents, Castle says it is also widely known by train and architecture enthusiasts around the country. He says it’s a common occurrence for an out-of-state visitor to immediately recognize the scale model of the building at the Brunswick Heritage Museum.
“It is very well known. It’s been very well-photographed. There are tons of artists’ renditions, paintings of the station, basically for its architectural beauty,” he said. “I think that has a lot to do with why it was picked for a postage stamp as well.”
Castle says he hopes the stamp will call attention to the need for the station’s preservation. He says the building is owned by CSX, the successor company of the B&O. He believes that the company uses it for office space and that it has been closed to the public for many years. He does not know what plans the company has for the building’s future.
Derry Noyes served as art director for the new collection of stamps, and Down the Street Designs created the digital illustrations and typography.
The U.S. Postal Service will officially unveil the Railroad Stations Forever stamps at a special ceremony on March 9 hosted at the Union Terminal in Cincinnati, a station that will also be featured on a stamp. The other three train stations included in the series are the Tamaqua Station in Pennsylvania, the Main Street Station in Richmond, Virginia, and the Santa Fe Station in San Bernardino, California.
Erik Anderson is a freelance writer in Frederick who cares about few things more than the history of his community. Email him at erikanderson07@gmail.com.
(1) comment
It is pretty as long as you don't look in the windows!
