As a 12-year-old boy, I’m sitting with our small group at the only restaurant for miles on our way to Gilgit in the Hunza Valley of Pakistan. I break off a fresh strip of roti bread to use as my eating utensil for the lentils, okra and chicken. It took me less than a year to master using my hand to eat just like the locals in their methodical way.
The tranquil mountain breeze, together with the slurping and chomping from the Pakistani men in our group, is interrupted by a large bus that pulls up to the establishment. I notice the lettering on the side of the bus indicates it’s an American school bus, and I instantly feel excitement. Aside from my family, I haven’t seen another American kid in nearly 12 months.
But then terror ensues. The children toss trash out their window. The students begin ridiculing the local Pakistanis dressed in traditional clothing.
I’m quickly embarrassed. I stop eating, and my eyes are glued to the ground. Those children are not like me. I’m wearing the traditional shalwar kameez. I’m sitting and eating with the locals. I’m doing my best to speak in Urdu, the national language. I’m doing everything to try to understand and be a part of the culture, while the American students reject it. The arrogance surely stems from insecurity because of a lack of understanding and information. I hope my group doesn’t see the behavior of the other Americans as a reflection of my own beliefs.
Only when you see children with their twisted limbs having to be carried around or an adult male dragging himself across the ground, with the same look of despair on their faces having succumbed to poliovirus, can you appreciate our access to modern advancements in medicine. Pakistan began its polio immunization program in 1994 and has nearly eradicated the virus multiple times since. However, misinformation campaigns and conspiracy theories stemming from those uneducated in the field of health have prevented the complete elimination of poliomyelitis that the rest of the world enjoys. A common warning is that deceptive health care workers are injecting sterility or a harmful substance in order to control the population is some way.
It’s unfortunate that some people seem to accept modern medicine only when a virus causes physical deformities. Today, we are privileged to not have to worry about many of these illnesses, thanks to allopathy. The American public response to this current pandemic shows a very limited perspective of not seeing past our own borders. The rest of the world has taken action without nearly the amount of pushback as U.S. citizens. I once again feel like that confused and embarrassed child in Pakistan when my fellow Americans fell short — when I know we could be setting an example instead.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a travel writer and content creator searching the globe for culture to absorb. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com, on Instagram @rogue_and_vagabond, Tiktok @rogueandvagabond and Facebook @rogueandvaga bondofficial.
