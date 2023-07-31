BF 2016-3.jpg

Ann Hobart, founder and first president of the Potters’ Guild of Frederick, serves ice cream during a past Brain Freeze event.

 Courtesy photo

The Potters’ Guild of Frederick will once again host its Brain Freeze event from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 5, an ice cream social held at 14 S. Market St. in front of the Potters’ Guild Gallery with live music.

Beginning in 2013 until 2019 and then again in 2022, the Potters’ Guild partnered with South Mountain Creamery raising money for the Frederick Rescue Mission.

 

