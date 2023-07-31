The Potters’ Guild of Frederick will once again host its Brain Freeze event from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 5, an ice cream social held at 14 S. Market St. in front of the Potters’ Guild Gallery with live music.
Beginning in 2013 until 2019 and then again in 2022, the Potters’ Guild partnered with South Mountain Creamery raising money for the Frederick Rescue Mission.
To raise funds, the Guild sells tickets that enable people to choose from a selection of handmade bowls donated by Guild members and receive a bowl of farm-fresh ice cream donated by the South Mountain Creamery.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under and are available through the day of the event.
The Guild is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote high standards in expressive and functional ceramic art and stimulate community interest in the ceramic arts. The Guild is involved in the ceramic arts community, supporting area studios, clay education, demonstrations and galleries, and its community outreach includes education, fundraising, donations and demonstrations.
“We are so happy to be hosting this event once again to support the important work of the Frederick Rescue Mission,” said Annamarie Poole, president of the Guild.
South Mountain Creamery in Middletown is farmer operated and family owned, and it also has an ice cream shop along the Creek in downtown Frederick.
The Frederick Rescue Mission has served the city and the surrounding areas for five decades. Established as a nonprofit Christian ministry in 1964, the Mission is a Christ-centered ministry providing residential recovery programs to men and women experiencing homelessness or substance abuse disorder, food to the hungry and clothing to those in need. The Mission is located at 419 W. South St. Additional information about the mission will be available at the event.
“Brain Freeze is another wonderful example of the community coming together to care for the needy among us,” said Jasmine Sneed, partnership development director at the Rescue Mission. “We are grateful for the Potters’ Guild sharing their talent and resources to raise funds that enable us to provide food to the hungry.”
