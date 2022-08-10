A well-made piece of pottery is a work of art, a combination of balance and beauty. But potters don’t want their work to sit on a shelf. They are meant to be handled and worn and become a part of everyday life.

Visitors to Washington County will be able to see the studios where masters of their craft turn a slab of clay into a vessel that might hold water, a salad, or Mom’s famous Thanksgiving stuffing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription