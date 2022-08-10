A well-made piece of pottery is a work of art, a combination of balance and beauty. But potters don’t want their work to sit on a shelf. They are meant to be handled and worn and become a part of everyday life.
Visitors to Washington County will be able to see the studios where masters of their craft turn a slab of clay into a vessel that might hold water, a salad, or Mom’s famous Thanksgiving stuffing.
Kirke Martin of Keedysville was flipping through brochures touting tourism trails that run through the county that highlight such businesses as the Ice Cream Trail and Grapes and Grains.
“It occurred to me that we have tons of artists in the county already, and I know a lot of potters, so I thought we could do a trail of potters just in Washington County,” he said recently.
Martin reached out to the ceramic arts community, along with the help of Visit Hagerstown, and created the Pottery Trail, the first of its kind in Maryland.
“We put together 10 potters who are willing to invite the public into their studios, into their gallery space and welcome them to see what they do,” he said.
Studios on the trail are Foxcross Pottery, Sharpsburg; Hunt Prothro, Rohrersville; van Gilder Pottery, Gapland; Tameria Martinez Clay, Boonsboro; Kilnjoy Ceramics and Orchard View Potter, both in Smithsburg; Highfield Pottery, Cascade; and Wright Hand Studio and Twin Moons Potter, both in Hagerstown.
Also on the trail is Martin and his studio, M4 Studios and Gallery, in Keedysville. The native Tennessean fell in love with the feeling of clay while taking a class in as a high school junior in Cranbrook Kingswood School in Michigan and said he “pretty much knew the first week of taking ceramic classes that that’s what I want to do as a living,” he said.
He went on to earn a degree in ceramics at Appalachian Center for Crafts at Tennessee Technological University and apprenticed for American ceramic artist John Glick. He then crossed the pond to work with Micki Schloessingk’s Bridge Pottery in South Wales. Then in 2002, he returned to the States to set up a studio on Maryland’s Eastern Shore before moving to his current location in 2004.
Putting together the Pottery Trail has created a “cohesive unit of potters.” And at its core, it’s about shining a light on all the talented artists who live in Washington County. Of course, Martin hopes people will think of the potters the next time they want a handmade, unusual gift, but first and foremost, he wants the trail to be a celebration of their creativity.
He said he hopes the Pottery Trail will “provide the public with a guide to some really interesting places where people are living passionately about their artwork that they’re making.”
