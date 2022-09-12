P7 Walk With Purpose is an annual philanthropic fashion show that raises money for local organizations and community groups.
Community members come together annually to rehearse, volunteer, laugh, cry and cheer each other on before walking with purpose down the runway.
The fashion show starts runs from 5 p.m. to midnight Sept. 17 at the Events Center at 21586 Atlantic Blvd. in Sterling, Virginia.
The event begins with casino tables featuring blackjack, roulette and poker. Returning for a special guest performance is harpist and singer Tulani. There will also be a silent auction and light appetizers.
The headlining fashion show is designed by Studio D’ Maxsi’s renowned designer Afua Sam. The gala ends with music from a live DJ and dancing.
