Sideline and Hogslop String Band, two powerhouse bluegrass bands founded on the principles of pure, rowdy, unadulterated Southern roots, perform back-to-back for a night full of pulse-pounding beats on Nov. 5. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Sideline, a six-piece hailing from North Carolina, began as a side project of three seasoned musicians before catapulting to fame. Founding members Steve Dilling, Skip Cherryholmes and Jason Moore have over 20 years of genre defining performances each, including several appearances at the Grand Ole Opry. The three founders, along with newcomers Zack Arnold, Jamie Harper and Jacob Greer, began turning out albums in earnest in the last decade, resulting in the group winning the IBMA Song of the Year Award in 2019 for their single “Thunder Dan.”
Hogslop String Band hails from Tennessee and finds its roots in an old school love of classic string music. To call Hogslop solely a string band, however, wouldn’t be quite accurate. Hogslop specializes in boundary pushing old-time string music, infusing elements of psychedelic rock, country and pop level stamina to create classic string music with a modern feel. The band has won every major string band contest in the South, and in 2019, they released their first self-titled studio-length album.
Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Discounts are available for students, children, military and seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.