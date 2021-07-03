The trip to the nearby village was longer than I anticipated. I had eagerly agreed to join my friend Farhan to help him purchase a handgun for his family. He was a 20-year-old resident of Peshawar, Pakistan, with strong, broad shoulders and dark features. Although I was born in the U.S., I inherited my mother’s Salvadoran physical qualities and wore Pakistani traditional clothing, so I looked like a local. I was only 13 at the time and had to sneak away from my family for a few hours to tag along. I guess my Rogue & Vagabond spirit was strong even then, whether instilled in me at a young age or an innate trait.
Laws in Pakistan allow for ownership of a variety of arms. Similar to gun supporters in the United States, a majority of Pakistanis feel that owning firearms is important as a fundamental right to self-defense, organizing a militia and arming law enforcement. Some of the more conservative tribal areas even allow the ownership of heavy weaponry. They feel it’s a part of their culture.
After two bus rides and a long walk down a dirt path, we arrived at a rural settlement in the Federally Administered Tribal Area of Pakistan. All of the houses and other structures were made from clay bricks. We sat in a small, hot room without a fan and much too far from civilization for modern conveniences such as air conditioning. Farhan was insistent that I not speak, not even in Urdu. He had created a backstory for me. I was from an even more remote area of Pakistan that spoke a language he hoped none of the tribesmen understood. It was a precarious game we were playing. Bringing an American into the village would make them question Farhan’s intentions. But I insisted I go.
I sat silently for what seemed like ages as these bearded men kept bringing in different handguns for my friend to look at. The men had me hold the one Farhan purchased. I had previously only shot a Daisy BB gun, and this firearm was much heavier and clearly much more lethal. I shuddered just gripping it, but a part of me felt enthusiasm for the position I had just put myself in.
Seventeen years later, I’m riding through the Kibera slum of Kenya with a driver who is nervous to draw any more attention to us. I’m ordered to keep the windows up and doors locked, and only take pictures when we were moving at a steady rate of speed. Sure, I could just stay at a resort, but then why travel at all? What would there be to explore? The lobby or pool bar? I would miss so much of the real world and not have a single story to tell.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a travel writer and content creator scouring the Earth in search of taboo culture to absorb. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com; Instagram: @rogue_and_vagabond; Tiktok: @rogueandvagabond; Facebook: @rogueandvagabondofficial
