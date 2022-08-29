In partnership with Happenstance Theatre, Gaithersburg Arts on the Green presents Preposterous on Sept. 2 at the Arts Barn, 311 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg.
The Happenstance Slapstick Workshop takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and the performance takes place at 7 p.m.
The Preposterous performance features charming vintage clowns playing circus animals, singing as a human calliope, doing the classic circus mirror routine, inventing a number of ridiculous “entrées,” performing live music and executing a very satisfying slow-motion number involving a pie. This return of the circus is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $15, $8 for youth 12 and under.
Clowning and physical comedy not only require a tremendous amount of energy but the ability to perform slapstick. Slapstick comedy is the oldest form of comedy, based around pratfalls and mild comic violence — smacks in the head, pokes in the eyes, and people falling down. Specializing in clowning and physical comedy, Mark Jaster and Sabrina Mandell will lead the workshop. Participants should wear clothing that allows physical movement. Participants must be at least 13 years old to participate and accompanied by a parent or guardian if under 18. The workshop is $10 per person.
